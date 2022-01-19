The Memo: Is Trump the future of the GOP or in the rearview mirror?





One year after leaving office, former President TrumpDonald TrumpKinzinger welcomes baby boy Tennessee lawmaker introduces self-defense bill in ‘honor’ of Kyle Rittenhouse the New York AG PLUS is in a strange place.

On the one hand, Trump is clearly the dominant figure in the Republican Party. He would be the overwhelming favorite to win the party’s presidential nomination in 2024, should he enter the race.

Its most vocal internal critics are in retreat. Three of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s second impeachment following the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising have already decided not to run for re-election.

On the other hand, Trump’s ban from Twitter and other social media platforms after his Jan. 6 incitement has made it harder for him to be as central to the political conversation as he once was.

Some Republicans in the Senate have become ready to raise their heads above the parapet to criticize him.

And the jury is still out on whether campaign-style rallies of past presidents can attract the same media attention as when he first ran for president or while he was in office.

Fox News notably did not broadcast Trump’s rally last weekend in Arizona live, angering former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon, who wrote on Gettr that the network showed no respect. to anyone in the MAGA movement.

Trump-skeptical Republicans, meanwhile, are looking hopefully to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Hill’s 12:30 p.m. report: Democrats turn to suffrage with no result MOREs (R) victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffeTerry McAuliffeThe memo: Is Trump the future of the GOP or in the rearview mirror? The Hill’s 12:30 p.m. report: Democrats head for suffrage with no result Trump cut among pranks left at Executive Mansion for Youngkin MORE in November, seeing pattern for how path could be traced between full antics of Never Trump and a heartfelt embrace from the former president.

Youngkin never disavowed Trump but held him at bay and ended up winning a state President BidenJoe BidenBiden says he didn’t ‘promise too much’ Finland’s PM promises sanctions “extremely harsh” if Russia invades Ukraine ban is acceptable MORE had won by 10 points just a year ago.

The contradictory currents around Trump make it difficult to define his position precisely or simply.

He’s still the biggest dog around, no doubt getting the most attention and having the most following among Republican voters. That’s not disputed, said Doug Heye, former communications director for the Republican National Committee. But we’re seeing more and more Republicans trying to put Trump in the rearview mirror or wanting another path forward.

Some of these Republicans sit in the Senate.

Sen. Mike RoundsMike RoundsThe Memo: Is Trump the future of the GOP or in the rearview mirror? Some GOP members are beginning to test party loyalty to Trump Trump to make campaign demands center stage in Arizona MORE (RS.D.), usually a low-key figure, caused an unusual stir earlier this month simply by telling ABC this week that the 2020 election was fair and that we just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency.

Trump fired back, calling Rounds a moron who woke up and was a weak and ineffectual leader.

But Rounds did not back down from his initial comments, instead suggesting that other members of his party should make more noise to push back against the misrepresentations.

Notably, Rounds received support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell Democrats make final plea for suffrage before filibuster showdown Mellman: Suffrage or Filibuster? Budowsky: To Democrats: Run against the do-nothing GOP, Senate PLUS (R-Ky.), who told CNN South Dakota told the truth, adding that I agree with him.

McConnell has also recently been more supportive of the House select committee investigating the insurgency, despite Trump’s frequent shootings at the panel.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt Romney The memo: Is Trump the future of the GOP or in the rearview mirror? Momentum is building to ban lawmakers from trading stocks Shame on Biden for his remarks in Atlanta, but are we surprised? MORE (R-Utah) also lent his support to the panels’ work during an appearance on NBC Meet the Press Sunday.

Listen, there’s been an attack on the United States Capitol. There was an effort to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This is unacceptable, Romney told Chuck ToddCharles (Chuck) David ToddThe memo: Is Trump the future of the GOP or in the rearview mirror? Carville advises Democrats to “stop being a whiny party.” Clyburn says he “wholeheartedly” endorses Biden’s remarks about PLUS voting rights. And we need to understand why there was no rescue effort launched long before what finally happened. And they immerse themselves in it. I think it’s an important and legitimate effort.

Yet Trump allies are rolling their eyes at criticisms of McConnell and Romney, whom they see as emblems of exactly the kind of GOP establishment that Trump has always opposed.

They also note that Rounds is not eligible for re-election until 2026, a lifetime in political terms.

It’s very easy to criticize someone when you don’t have to worry about electoral consequences for five or six years, a Trump World adviser told this column. It is the senators who have an election in a few months who are the ones to watch.

Among Trump’s allies, confidence in his political position is growing, not eroding.

The former president did not suffer the downfall many media predicted in the immediate wake of Jan. 6. His Twitter ban may have made him quieter, but it didn’t fundamentally undermine his relevance. And above all, in the eyes of those who hold the hope of a restoration of Trump, his grip on his base appears firmer than ever.

People totally underestimate the extent to which regular Republican Party voters associate the Republican Party with Donald Trump. They are, for many Republican voters, one and the same. And there’s no one else that’s remotely true. added the Trump World adviser.

Those in Trump’s orbit also scoff at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ chancesRon DeSantisFlorida health official suspended amid vaccine probe for state employees George Conway: DeSantis plans new police force to monitor ‘just pathetic’ election The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Schumer launches electoral reform vote condemned MORE(R) to supplant the former president in the affection of GOP voters.

Recent media reports have dwelt on a rivalry between the two, seen through the lens of DeSantiss’ alleged ambitions for 2024. But the question of whether the Florida governor has the guts to confront Trump directly in a fight for the nomination and whether he would win if he did remains a serious doubt.

It should be pointed out that Trump is largely unpopular with the general public. An Economist-YouGov poll last week said he was viewed unfavorably by 54% of adults and favorably by just 40%.

But for now, any erosion of his standing with Republicans remains mild or non-existent despite what skeptics might hope. The same Economist poll showed 81% of Republicans view him favorably.

A lot of this stuff is wishful thinking from people on the left who want to believe Trump was just an aberration, and people on the right who never liked Trump to begin with, the ally said and to advise. It’s just a lot of people trying to wish for something to come true.

The Memo is a column reported by Niall Stanage.

