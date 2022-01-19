World recognizes Pakistan as a peaceful and responsible nuclear state: President





President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan has played a major role in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In an interview, the president said the world recognizes Pakistan as “a peaceful and responsible nuclear state governed by morality and moral values.”

Pakistan saved Afghanistan from isolation, he said at the Extraordinary Meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan painted a real picture of the war-torn country.

Unlike Pakistan’s role, the president said India’s profile is going down due to its antics. Today, the world recognized the initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr. Arif Alvi insisted on proper training and increasing enrollment of students in the IT sector.

He said the government was providing 50,000 scholarships for young people. He said that online education is the future of the world and with modern initiatives it could handle the youth bulge.

The president said for the first time that the Higher Education Commission, under his leadership, has developed a policy on online education.

Speaking about minority rights, the President said that minorities are protected in Pakistan and enjoy equal rights. The executive, judiciary and other state bodies have recently taken swift action to protect minorities.

He cited the Sialkot incident and the generous gesture of the Sialkot business community for donating to the widow of a slain Sri Lankan national.

Contrary to this, in India, the president said that Christians were targeted in addition to Muslims. There is a complete ban on interfaith marriages. Mosques and churches are attacked, even the Mother Teresa foundation has been prevented from raising foreign funds.

Further emphasizing the contours of the government’s successful policy, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had indeed raised the issue of blasphemy and Islamophobia, which also found its way into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent comments.

Dr. Arif Alvi said hosting the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference in Islamabad is one of the greatest achievements of the country in the last year.

