Letitia James seeks to force Trump, Donald Jr. and Ivanka to cooperate with an investigation





New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit to force former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to cooperate with her investigation into the Trump Organizations’ financial dealings.

James filed a motion on Tuesday seeking a court order to compel the three family members to appear for sworn testimony, as required by subpoenas that were issued to the Trumps by his office.

The attorney general’s action came in response to an earlier motion filed by Trump and the two children to rescind interviews with the AG’s office.

In 2019, James’ office opened the investigation into the Trump Organization after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified that Trump had overstated the value of the company’s assets to get better terms for the companies. loans and insurance policies.

While the investigation is ongoing, James said Tuesday that the investigation has so far determined that the Trump Organization may have used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations for financial gain.

At the center of the AG’s office’s preliminary findings are annual financial statements sent to insurers from the Trump Organization.

According to James, the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations for financial gain.AP

According to the investigation, what was disclosed on the statements, which are used by outside companies to determine Trump’s financial condition, differed from information the Trump Organization sent to its accountants.

The OAG determined that the statements described the process for evaluating Mr. Trump (or the trustees of the revocable trusts) in general terms and often inaccurate or misleading, the AG’s office said, compared to data and documents to support that the Trump Organization submitted to its accounting firm.

Ivanka Trump has been subpoenaed to testify under oath about the finances of the Trump Organization.Getty Images

Some of the alleged misrepresentations on the financial documents, according to James’s office, include overstating the size of the presidents’ former Trump Tower penthouse and failure to use fundamental valuation techniques.

The inflated assets also allegedly helped Trump’s liquidity by incorrectly categorizing assets beyond the Trump Organization’s control as cash.

The AG office said many allegedly mispriced properties owned by Trump and the Trump Organization were frequently included in filings for loans.

Donald Trump Jr. is also being investigated by the Attorney General’s office.Getty Images

Properties included Seven Springs in Westchester and the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, and the Trump Tower Triplex on Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

James’ office said it has yet to determine whether their findings warrant legal action.

