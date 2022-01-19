Strongmen turn emerging markets into submerged markets

Looking at the tea leaves for 2022, one prediction seems pretty straightforward: emerging markets may need to be renamed submerged markets. Coin A of this investment class to avoid is Turkey, whose currency lost almost 40% against the dollar last year, largely because, pushed by its erratic president, its central bank cut interest rates as inflation soared. In late 2021, things got even riskier when it launched a scheme to encourage depositors to hold money in Turkish lira by guaranteeing them against future exchange losses. The program boosted the lira for a while, but the central bank had to step in, spending billions to shore up the lira.

The underlying problem is that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for nearly two decades, is managing the economy in a gripping soap opera of institutional chaos: central bankers are abruptly fired for raising interest rates , while the country has had three finance ministers since 2018. Even Erdogan’s son-in-law resigned as finance minister without explanation via an Instagram post in November 2020.

In Brazil, meanwhile, inflation is out of control, hitting double digits last year. This is blamed on President Jair Bolsonaro’s populist spending to boost his chances of being re-elected in 2022. Bolsonaro told Brazilians to stop whining ‘about covid less than a year ago. get vaccinated. But Brazil has buoyed its economy with pandemic spending reaching 11% of gross domestic product (GDP). Coupled with rising global commodity prices, this has sent prices skyrocketing. In the folklore of the emerging markets, Brazil is synonymous with battles against hyperinflation in the past.This creates a vicious circle: the country indexes wages to inflation to support the purchasing power of Brazilians, but this creates its own inflation.

The list of mismanaged emerging economies that happen to be run by illiberal and populist strongmen pursuing unorthodox economic policies is long, circa January 2022. Sri Lanka managed to pay a $500 million bond this week in announcing a $400 million swap facility with India. He has to pay off $4 billion in debt this year. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this week announced plans to accelerate investment in industries that would boost exports and tourism. But the country’s respect for human rights, its treatment of its Muslim and Tamil minorities and the indiscriminate use of an anti-terrorism law could jeopardize its preferential trade agreements with the EU. Last June, the European Parliament called on Sri Lanka to honor its human rights obligations if it wanted to keep the trade deal.

Sri Lanka’s problems have been compounded by white elephant projects funded under the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiatives Beijing designed to boost its own infrastructure ventures and offer financing to developing countries as an alternative to funds of the International Monetary Fund. and World Bank. Despite all the developmental mistakes of the past decades by these two Western-dominated institutions, OBOR may prove to be in a league of its own. Nearly $150 billion was lent to African countries between 2000 and 2018 for infrastructure projects by China. Angola and Ethiopia are among the biggest debtors. Several countries are currently in the process of renegotiating their debt with China, as Sri Lanka did recently.

Working in the field for a China-India book proposal in 2010, I traveled to Hambantota in Sri Lanka with a colleague from the Financial Times to witness the construction of a deep-sea port and a new airport. Chinese workers and engineers were everywhere and both looked like vanity projects. Hambantota was the longtime constituency of President Mahinda Rajapaksa. In April 2010, his son Namal was elected from Hambantota.

Russia is another example of erratic decision-making by a strongman. Aside from its unnecessary tightrope approach on Ukraine, the Kremlin is in effect ordering big corporations to pay out about half of their profits as dividends. As an FT columnist noted last week, From the Kremlins’ perspective, every dollar a company insider diverts from the company’s cash flow to real estate on the French Riviera ( in the south of France) is a lost dollar. , however, and make Russia more business-friendly.

I scrapped my idea for a book about China and India after deciding that the two didn’t have much in common, other than having populations the size of a continent. But, via productivity-related incentive schemes, the Indian government adopted subsidy schemes geared towards large, capital-intensive companies which Beijing has pursued, an idea borrowed from Korea and Singapore.

Yet Beijing understands how supply chains work better than India seems. As former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian observes, tariffs raised on 3,200 items since 2014 are hampering our exporters as they seek to compete with, say, Vietnam. India’s slow progress over three decades in labor law reform does no less damage. The proportion of employed Indians in our working-age population fell to 43% in the pandemic-hit 2020, as noted by Mahesh Vyas of the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy. This ratio is 53% in Bangladesh and 63% in China. India, unfortunately, looks unlikely to reap its demographic dividend. Instead, measures to reserve jobs for locals will likely become routine as national elections approach, along with handouts and perhaps high-decibel minority bashing.

As Shakespeare wrote, I wasted time and now time is wasting me.”

Rahul Jacob is a columnist for the Mint and a former foreign correspondent for the Financial Times.

