Politics
Strongmen turn emerging markets into submerged markets
Looking at the tea leaves for 2022, one prediction seems pretty straightforward: emerging markets may need to be renamed submerged markets. Coin A of this investment class to avoid is Turkey, whose currency lost almost 40% against the dollar last year, largely because, pushed by its erratic president, its central bank cut interest rates as inflation soared. In late 2021, things got even riskier when it launched a scheme to encourage depositors to hold money in Turkish lira by guaranteeing them against future exchange losses. The program boosted the lira for a while, but the central bank had to step in, spending billions to shore up the lira.
The underlying problem is that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for nearly two decades, is managing the economy in a gripping soap opera of institutional chaos: central bankers are abruptly fired for raising interest rates , while the country has had three finance ministers since 2018. Even Erdogan’s son-in-law resigned as finance minister without explanation via an Instagram post in November 2020.
In Brazil, meanwhile, inflation is out of control, hitting double digits last year. This is blamed on President Jair Bolsonaro’s populist spending to boost his chances of being re-elected in 2022. Bolsonaro told Brazilians to stop whining ‘about covid less than a year ago. get vaccinated. But Brazil has buoyed its economy with pandemic spending reaching 11% of gross domestic product (GDP). Coupled with rising global commodity prices, this has sent prices skyrocketing. In the folklore of the emerging markets, Brazil is synonymous with battles against hyperinflation in the past.This creates a vicious circle: the country indexes wages to inflation to support the purchasing power of Brazilians, but this creates its own inflation.
The list of mismanaged emerging economies that happen to be run by illiberal and populist strongmen pursuing unorthodox economic policies is long, circa January 2022. Sri Lanka managed to pay a $500 million bond this week in announcing a $400 million swap facility with India. He has to pay off $4 billion in debt this year. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this week announced plans to accelerate investment in industries that would boost exports and tourism. But the country’s respect for human rights, its treatment of its Muslim and Tamil minorities and the indiscriminate use of an anti-terrorism law could jeopardize its preferential trade agreements with the EU. Last June, the European Parliament called on Sri Lanka to honor its human rights obligations if it wanted to keep the trade deal.
Sri Lanka’s problems have been compounded by white elephant projects funded under the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiatives Beijing designed to boost its own infrastructure ventures and offer financing to developing countries as an alternative to funds of the International Monetary Fund. and World Bank. Despite all the developmental mistakes of the past decades by these two Western-dominated institutions, OBOR may prove to be in a league of its own. Nearly $150 billion was lent to African countries between 2000 and 2018 for infrastructure projects by China. Angola and Ethiopia are among the biggest debtors. Several countries are currently in the process of renegotiating their debt with China, as Sri Lanka did recently.
Working in the field for a China-India book proposal in 2010, I traveled to Hambantota in Sri Lanka with a colleague from the Financial Times to witness the construction of a deep-sea port and a new airport. Chinese workers and engineers were everywhere and both looked like vanity projects. Hambantota was the longtime constituency of President Mahinda Rajapaksa. In April 2010, his son Namal was elected from Hambantota.
Russia is another example of erratic decision-making by a strongman. Aside from its unnecessary tightrope approach on Ukraine, the Kremlin is in effect ordering big corporations to pay out about half of their profits as dividends. As an FT columnist noted last week, From the Kremlins’ perspective, every dollar a company insider diverts from the company’s cash flow to real estate on the French Riviera ( in the south of France) is a lost dollar. , however, and make Russia more business-friendly.
I scrapped my idea for a book about China and India after deciding that the two didn’t have much in common, other than having populations the size of a continent. But, via productivity-related incentive schemes, the Indian government adopted subsidy schemes geared towards large, capital-intensive companies which Beijing has pursued, an idea borrowed from Korea and Singapore.
Yet Beijing understands how supply chains work better than India seems. As former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian observes, tariffs raised on 3,200 items since 2014 are hampering our exporters as they seek to compete with, say, Vietnam. India’s slow progress over three decades in labor law reform does no less damage. The proportion of employed Indians in our working-age population fell to 43% in the pandemic-hit 2020, as noted by Mahesh Vyas of the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy. This ratio is 53% in Bangladesh and 63% in China. India, unfortunately, looks unlikely to reap its demographic dividend. Instead, measures to reserve jobs for locals will likely become routine as national elections approach, along with handouts and perhaps high-decibel minority bashing.
As Shakespeare wrote, I wasted time and now time is wasting me.”
Rahul Jacob is a columnist for the Mint and a former foreign correspondent for the Financial Times.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now!!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/tealeaf-signals-of-strongmen-led-submerging-markets-11642610026579.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022