Indonesia passes law to move capital to Borneo jungle

Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday passed a law to move the country’s capital from Jakarta to an area deep in the jungle from Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

The country’s leaders have been considering this decision for several years.

The new law provides a legal system for President Joko Widodo’s $32 billion project. It explains the requirements for the development of new capital, including financing and governance.

The new capital will be a symbol identity of the nation, as well as a new economic center of gravity,” Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament.

The move will begin between 2022 and 2024, with roads and ports built first. Some projects will operate as public-private partnerships, the finance ministry said.





Jakarta, a city of 10 million people, suffers from overcrowding, flooding and air pollution. Several former presidents have considered moving the capital, but none have put forward the idea so far.

Widodo first announced its plan in 2019. The plan was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new city has a name he chose: Nusantara. The word is a Javanese term for the Indonesian group of islands.

There is no fixed date for the finalization of the project. Jakarta will remain the capital until there is a presidential order to officially change it.

The government said in a statement that the new capital will strengthen trade relations and give Indonesia a better position in world trade. routes, investment flows and technologies innovation.

The government has also said the new capital will be low-carbon. He added that the city would support the health and technology industries.

Critics say the law was passed without considering environmental concerns or public opinion.

Nusantara will be led by a senior official who acts as a minister, a member of the special laws committee said on Monday. Former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, is among the candidates for the post.

I am Susan Shand.

Reuters news agency reported this story. Susan Shand adapted it for Learn English.

_________________________________________________

words in this story

jungle nm a tropical forest where plants and trees grow very abundantly

symbol nm an action, object, event, etc., which expresses or represents a particular idea or quality

road nm a means of accomplishing or doing something

innovation nm a new idea, a new device or a new method

We want to hear from you. Write to us in the comments section, and visit our facebook page.