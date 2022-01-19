Politics
Putin will hold a summit with Chinese Xi Jinping at the start of the Beijing Olympics
Russian state media reported on Tuesday that leader Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on February 4, at the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The summit will reportedly include coordination between authoritarian regimes over Russia’s alleged potential invasion of Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news service Tass on Tuesday that there was so far no coordination between Moscow and Beijing on Ukraine and NATO.
At the same time, Russia and China, as countries with privileged partnership relations, are in constant exchange of information and views on the most current topics, including this one. That is why, naturally, President Putin will inform Xi about what is happening in this area, Peskov said.
The Kremlin has suggested Putin’s plans to visit Beijing could change, depending on the health situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tass noted that Russia had been discussing security assurances, that is, demands for security concessions that could persuade Moscow not to attack Ukraine with US and NATO officials in the process. course last week.
In addition to sympathizing with Putin on an issue that could see China and Russia increasingly align with Western powers, China could be watching the Ukraine saga closely to see how America and its allies react to it. an invasion of Taiwan.
The most pessimistic analysts to worry that China could take advantage of the international chaos caused by a Russian-Ukrainian war to attack Taiwan. Even if China and Russia choose not to pull the trigger on military action, there are enough similarities between Taiwan and Ukraine that the two authoritarian powers support each other.
China can also be watching the situation in Ukraine to measure the decline of Western influence in general, or the weakness of the Biden administrations in particular. If Russia backs down after receiving concessions, China will have an idea of what it can squeeze out of the United States and its Pacific allies with daunting military buildups in the South China Sea.
Xi will also learn a lot about Putin from watching the Ukraine crisis unfold, especially if Putin loud nostalgia for the Soviet Union will be accompanied by a realistic plan for the reconstruction of the Soviet empire.
Write to the wall street journal In early January, Seth Cropsey, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, described Ukraine and Taiwan as a two-headed fight for Eurasia that could define the 21st century world order.
Cropsey suggested that Putin hates an independent Ukraine as a living reminder that Slavic peoples don’t need to live under one flag, just as Taiwan is proof that Chinese-speaking peoples are fully capable of governing themselves.
Both Putin and Xi are being held back from lifting these challenges to their hegemonic power dreams by a combination of Western support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and the lingering fear that these two small nations could prove far more difficult to rein in than their much larger antagonists would not. .
Cropsey pointed out that Ukraine’s military has proven surprisingly effective against Russian-backed separatists in the east, and may well hold a few more surprises for the seemingly overwhelming Russian force massed on the Ukrainian border. Similarly, China likes to brag about how it could crush Taiwan like an insect, but Xi seems unconvinced he could handle the political cost of a bloody invasion that could humiliate the wolf warriors of his Liberation Army. of the People (PLA) even if they succeed. to conquer the island.
These apprehensions in Moscow and Beijing could dissipate if Putin and Xi strike a deal to coordinate simultaneous action against Ukraine and Taiwan. The two dictatorial leaders spent the last month boasting their blossoming friendship and strategic alliance, but they have yet to unambiguously go public statements of support for each other’s positions on Ukraine and Taiwan. The Olympics could give them the opportunity to take their relationship to another level.
