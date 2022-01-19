Boris Johnson is on the outside, so who’s for the Tory leadership?

Loading This, combined with the tone set during the pandemic, as he spoke of the government providing support and a safety net to the whole of society while in lockdown, is why many MPs, in particular those who previously occupied Red Wall seats held by Labor believe he could win the Tories an unprecedented fifth term. But expect his wealth to be in focus. Prior to politics, Sunak was an investment banker, hedge funder and entrepreneur working in Silicon Valley. In California, he met his wife, Akshata, the daughter of Indian billionaire Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, founder of the computer company Infosys.

While appealing to conservatives and a story of a fortune built on business, Sunak’s wealth would make him a ripe target for Labor who would seek to disconnect him from day-to-day concerns and realities. On top of that, his mission to restore the nation’s finances after the pandemic could lead to a toxic combination in which a billionaire prime minister asks everyday Britons to pay for tax hikes, absorb sky-high inflation and possibly suffer cuts in their services. . Liz Truss, in love with Australia The other candidate most believe will end up in the bottom two will be Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who memorably nominated Tony Abbott to the Board of Trade. Truss has been in parliament since 2010, when David Cameron ended Labor’s 13-year rule and served in the cabinets of all three prime ministers, earning him a reputation for sticking around.

Truss campaigned for Remain, which is always important for members of the Conservative Party who have the final say when voting members in the Conservative leadership race. As trade secretary, she was able to successfully rebrand herself as a Brexiteer as she spoke about the opportunities the Leavers declared leaving the EU, including new trade deals with countries like the US, China and Australia. So far Truss has negotiated two free trade deals – with Australia and New Zealand and replicated a bunch of other carryover trade deals that existed before Britain left the customs union . Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen Despite these meager accomplishments, Truss was promoted to Foreign Secretary and molded herself as a patriot and freedom lover. She’s closest to Boris in the sense that she appeals to the working-class, Brexit-voting, England-loving Tories that Sunak’s mega-wealth could turn off.

But she is also widely seen in the party as a lightweight and out of her depth, someone who flounders when not reading a prepared speech. His history as a Remainer could also prove to be a deal breaker. These allegiances still matter to rank-and-file conservatives. To counter this, she has built a strong team around her and the highly respected Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace could strike a pact to back a leadership bid that would lend weight to her campaign. Sajid Javid Javid was a candidate in the last leadership race but was kicked out. Like Sunak, he would also be in the running to become Britain’s first minority prime minister, having become the first British Asian to hold one of the major state offices. He was born in Britain to Pakistani parents. He started investing in stocks at the age of fourteen and began his career in banking by becoming a managing director of Deutsche Bank.

Like Truss, he entered the Commons in 2010 and six years later was due to launch a co-leadership ticket with another MP who had to step down after suggestive text was published. Javid then launched another unsuccessful bid in 2019 but was knocked out in the fourth round of MP voting. Sajid Javid Credit:APE Would he be lucky for the third time? Some candidates who might also be considering a run include:

Jeremy Hunt who was runner-up against Boris Johnson in 2019. However, Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, is widely seen as yesterday’s man. Jeremy Hunt. Credit:Chris Ratcliffe Tom Tugendhat Tugendhat has long been on the outside of Boris Johnson’s government and Tugendhat later emerged as an early critic of Johnson in his role as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Always ambitious, 2022 could be the year the reviewer tries to hit the ropes. He is not without his own internal critics, however, and is described as a poor Jeremy Hunt.

But don’t rule out Hunt and Tugendhat forming a ticket, although it’s harder to gauge who would come in first. Michel Gouve. Credit:Simon DawsonBloomberg Michel Gove is the intellectual powerhouse of the Conservative government and also led Vote Leave. However, he has been widely seen as a traitor since his sabotage of Johnson’s leadership bid in 2016 just after David Cameron resigned following the EU referendum result. Gove is unlikely to receive support from Tory MPs or party members, even those who respect his intellect. A leadership campaign would also heighten the scrutiny of his private life – he recently split from his ex-wife Sarah Vine, a renowned columnist at The daily mail. Wildcards: