Prime Minister Modi Calls For Global Effort On Crypto, Says Collective And Synchronized Action Is Needed





Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed cryptocurrencies among the biggest challenges facing the global community during his speech in Davos The development comes on the heels of news that the union government is unlikely to introduce any cryptocurrency regulations or bills in the upcoming budget session of parliament. The government will also delay the launch of a central bank digital currency RBI (CBDC)

During a speech at the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi called cryptocurrencies one of the biggest challenges facing the global community. “Today, with the changing world order, the challenges we face as a global family are also increasing. To combat them, collective and synchronized action by every country, every global agency is needed. Disruptions supply chain, inflation and climate change are some examples of these challenges. Another example is cryptocurrency,” he began. He added: “The kind of technology associated with it, the decisions made by a single country will be inadequate to deal with its challenges. We must have a common mindset. But looking at the global scenario today, the question is whether the multilateral organizations are ready to face the new world order and the new challenges; does this force remain with them? When these institutions were created, the situation was different. Today the circumstances are different. It is therefore the responsibility of each democratic country to emphasize the reforms of these institutions so that they are up to the challenges of the present and the future. This development follows the announcement that the union government is unlikely to introduce any cryptocurrency regulation or bill in next budget session of parliament. The government will also delay the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) according to the media. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had decided to pilot a simpler CBDC model and use the lessons from the pilot to create a more sophisticated CBDC. The RBI had previously announced plans pilot a cryptocurrency by the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Even that date might need to be extended considering all the factors at play. During the same speech, the Prime Minister also spoke about the quality of the Indian startup ecosystem. India has the third highest number of unicorns among all countries in the world. Over 10,000 startups have been registered in the past six months. Today, India has the largest, most secure and efficient digital payment platform in the world, he said. Modi also pointed to Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Aarogya Setu app and Cowin app as proof of India’s technological progress and ambition. 4.4 billion transactions were made through the unified payment interface. We should be proud of technological solutions such as the Aarogya Setu app designed for corona tracking and Cowin for vaccination. The latter’s ability to handle everything from booking slots to generating certifications has caught the eye of the world’s biggest countries, Modi added. In the meantime, Indian crypto users will have to continue to operate in a legal gray area with all the protections of law, just as their global counterparts are seeing their countries offer regulations and standards for crypto assets.

