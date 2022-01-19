Politics
Israeli president plans visit to Turkey
Responding to questions about changes in diplomatic relations with Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his office was have talks with President (Isaac) Herzog” and he may soon visit Turkey. Underscoring a similar desire on the Israeli side to fully normalize bilateral relations, Erdogan said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also had a positive approach.”
Herzog declined to comment, but an unnamed Israeli diplomatic source confirmed today that Herzog’s officeis in contact with Erdogan’s office to consider the possibility of a visit. No date was mentioned on either side.
If that really happened, Herzog would be the first Israeli president to visit Turkey since Shimon Peres in 2007. Peres came to Ankara at the time at the invitation of then-Turkish President Abdullah Gul, speaking in the Turkish parliament, participating in a tripartite meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and meeting with the then Turkish Prime Minister, Erdogan.
The last visit to Turkey by a senior Israeli official was in 2017, when then-Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz visited the country. Steinitz was in Turkey four years ago for the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul. Last year, still under the Netanyahu government, he was again invited to Turkey, this time for the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, in what should have been the first visit by an Israeli minister to Turkey since Ankara recalled its ambassador to Israel three years earlier. Yet Ankara withdrew its invitation to Steinitz at the very last moment due to tensions at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound and the Gaza border, and the visit was cancelled.
Bilateral relations have been particularly strained since the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla incident in which nine Turkish nationals were killed by Israeli fire. Over the years, Erdogan has multiplied anti-Israeli statements with anti-Semitic overtones. In 2016, the two countries reappointed their ambassadors as part of a reconciliation agreement (prompted by then US President Barack Obama and following an Israeli apology for the Mavi Marmara murder). But in 2018, Ankara recalled its ambassador following the Trump administration’s decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem. Israel responded by recalling its own ambassador to Ankara Eitan Naeh. Since then, the Israeli Embassy has been headed by a Chargé d’Affaires (the current one being the very experienced Irit Lilian).
Erdogan began signaling that he wanted to mend ties with Israel in 2020. In December of that year, the Moshe Dayan Institute in Tel Aviv published an article on the delimitation of new maritime borders in the Mediterranean, which was co-written by Cihat Yayci, close to Erdogan.
The signals of rapprochement have strengthened after the establishment last year of the Bennett-Lapid government.
For example, Erdogan was personally involved last November in efforts to release from prison in Istanbul Israeli tourists Natali and Mordi Oknin, detained after taking photos of the presidential palace there. Both Herzog and Bennett called Erdogan to thank him for his efforts to secure the couple’s release.
Another example was a meeting Erdogan held last December at his presidential palace with a delegation of local rabbis and Turkish Jewish leaders. During the meeting, Erdogan said that relations with Israel are vital for the security and stability of the region, adding that our relations with Israel in the fields of economy, trade and tourism are progressing in their own way.
On January 13, Erdogan called Herzog to offer his condolences for the death of his mother, Aura Herzog, earlier in the week. A statement released by Herzog’s office said: After sending a condolence letter a few days ago, the President of Turkey called to offer his personal condolences to the President and his family.
Official Jerusalem has kept a low profile in the face of these declarations of rapprochement by Erdogan, being suspicious of the intentions of the Turkish leader. Several senior Israeli officials have noted over the past two years that to prove its desire for rapprochement, Ankara must first expel Hamas members from its territory and close the Hamas office in Istanbul. On December 23, after Israel arrested 50 members of a Hamas cell run from Istanbul in the West Bank, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid repeated the demand. The Hamas offices in Istanbul will be close. We must prevent these heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli citizens everywhere and under all conditions, Lapid said.
Another reason for Jerusalem’s cautious approach is the strong alliance forged in recent years between Israel, Greece and Cyprus, particularly in the areas of security and energy. A key part of this alliance is the EastMed pipeline project which is expected to transfer natural gas from Israel to Europe. Israel has made it clear recently that any rapprochement with Turkey will not come at the expense of its close ties with Cyprus and Greece. Reflecting on the Trump administration’s approach, the Biden administration announced today that it was withdrawing its support for the EastMed project.
During his exchange with journalists yesterday, Erdogan raised the possibility of bilateral cooperation with Israel in the field of energy. We had previously made progress in transporting Israeli gas to Europe via Turkey. We politicians exist to keep peace, not war, he said.
