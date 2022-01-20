Donald Trump claimed apartment was three times its actual size to boost value: NY AG





New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused former President Donald Trump of falsely claiming his luxury apartment was nearly three times its actual size in order to massively inflate its valuation.

Details regarding the Trump Tower Triplex were released by James during an update on the investigation into allegations that the Trump Organization fraudulently valued several assets for economic benefits such as larger bank loans.

In a statement, James gave an example of how Trump allegedly valued his triplex apartment at $327 million in 2015 and 2016 financial statements, based on claims that it was 30,000 square feet.

However, the actual size of Trump’s triplex apartment was 10,996 square feet.

In 2017, Trump’s financial statements again changed the value of the property, showing it to be worth $116.8 million and revealing for the first time that it measured just 10,996.39 square feet.

As James’s office noted, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, had previously testified to them that the value of Trump’s apartment had been overstated by $200 million.

James’ office also states that Trump himself publicly claimed that his triplex apartment in Trump Tower was 30,000 square feet or more, as evidenced by a 2017 article for Forbes magazine titled “Donald Trump Has Been Lying About The Size Of His Penthouse”.

The article questions whether the apartment was actually 30,000 square feet while citing public records. Forbes concludes that although the Manhattan property is a “massive residence”, it is “much smaller than what Trump claims to own”.

In 2014, Trump also valued his Aberdeenshire golf club in Scotland at $435 million. However, that assessment would have arrived on the assumption that Trump had the right to build 2,500 luxury homes on the property, despite only approving to build less than 1,500 vacation apartments and golf villas.

The Trump Organization is also accused of inflating the value of the 212-acre Seven Springs property in Westchester County in the same way.

In 2004, the company appraised the property, which it purchased in 1995, at $80 million. Three years later it was valued at $200 million, with its reported value rising again to $291 million in 2012.

The $291 million valuation was primarily based on a proposed construction of nine luxury homes on the property with a supposed profit value of $161 million.

In 2016, an independent appraisal concluded that the estate was worth $56 million. After that, Trump changed his financials to hide what would have been an 80% decline in property valuations by moving Seven Springs to a catch-all category where no assets were detailed.

In 2015, Trump also reportedly claimed the building at 40 Wall Street was worth $735 million while trying to refinance a loan on the property. This is despite lender Capitol One, which conducted its own appraisal in November 2014, determining that 40 Wall Street was worth $257 million.

The details emerged when James announced that his office had filed a motion for a court order executing the subpoenas for Trump, as well as two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

The move follows a petition filed by the Trump family earlier in January to try to block James’ office from interviewing the three after they were subpoenaed in the civil investigation.

James said each of the individuals was “directly involved in one or more transactions” investigated by the investigation.

“For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation to try to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” James said.

“So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence to suggest that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​at financial institutions for economic gain.

“The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them. We will not be discouraged in our efforts to pursue this investigation. and make sure no one is above the law.”

In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said, “The only person misleading the public is Letitia James.

“She defrauded New Yorkers by basing her entire candidacy on a promise to get Trump at any cost without seeing a shred of evidence and in violation of every conceivable ethical rule. Three years later, she now faces the harsh reality that she doesn’t have Cas.

“So in response to Trump suing her and filing multiple ethics complaints, and in the wake of her failed gubernatorial run, she has no choice but to induce once again mislead the public by misrepresenting facts and ignoring his own inflammatory comments. His allegations are baseless and will be vigorously defended.”

Donald Trump speaks following an infrastructure meeting at Trump Tower on August 15, 2017 in New York City. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office alleges Trump appraised his apartment at $327 million based on a false report it was 30,000 square feet. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Updated: 01/19/2021: This article has been updated with comments from the Trump Organization.

