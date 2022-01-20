Plan B: End of all Covid restrictions, Boris Johnson announces

Mr Johnson, addressing the House of Commons after a tumultuous PMQS, said that, based on advice, the requirement to wear face masks and the use of Covid passports in certain settings would be dropped.

He said more than 90 per cent of over-60s in the UK had now received booster shots to protect them, and scientists believed the Omicron wave had peaked.

He said the government had taken a “different path” in much of Europe and that “the data shows that, time and time again, this government has made the toughest right decisions”.

People will no longer be told to work from home and, from Thursday next week, when the Plan B measures expire, mandatory Covid certification will end, Mr Johnson said.

Organizations can of course choose to use the NHS Covid pass voluntarily, but we will end the mandatory use of Covid security certification in England, Mr Johnson said.

Government guidelines for working from home will end immediately, he said. Now the government is no longer asking people to work from home. People should now speak to their employers about arrangements for returning to the office, Mr Johnson said.

The government will also no longer mandate the wearing of face masks from next Thursday and they will be removed from classrooms from this Thursday.

On face coverings, the Prime Minister said: After careful consideration of the data, Cabinet has concluded that once the regulations expire, the Government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks.

Mr Johnson said the government would also ease restrictions on care home visits, adding that Health Secretary Sajid Javid would provide further details in the coming days.

People will still have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid, Mr Johnson added. The rules were changed on Monday, shortening the isolation period from seven days to five, provided they can produce two negative tests. Mr Johnson added: There will soon come a time when we will remove the legal requirement to isolate completely.

The news comes as Covid infection levels drop in most parts of the UK for the first time since early December.

The changes are as follows:

Mr Johnson said the government would set out its ‘long-term strategy for living with Covid-19’, adding: ‘Explaining how we hope and intend to protect our freedom and avoid restrictions in the future by relying instead on medical advances, especially vaccines that have already saved so many lives.

“But to make that possible, we all have to be careful during these last weeks of winter. There are still over 16,000 people in hospital in England alone. The pandemic is not over.”

Mr Johnson insisted that Omicron is “not a mild illness for everyone”, including the unvaccinated, and advised people to continue to wash their hands, let in fresh air, to test and self-isolate if positive.

The Prime Minister continued: “This week the World Health Organization said that if the global situation remains difficult, the UK can begin to see light at the end of the tunnel. It is no coincidence that the story.

“Faced with the nation’s greatest challenge since World War II and the worst pandemic since 1918, any government would get some things wrong – but this government got the big things right.”

But the announcement sparked warnings from health groups.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the board of the British Medical Association, which represents doctors, said it ‘risks creating a false sense of security’ as infections remain high and the NHS is ‘still under crippling pressure “.

“Removing all restrictions risks rebounding the number of infections in society, would inevitably increase hospitalization rates, further destabilize patient care and increase the rate of staff absences and the number of people infected since. long from Covid,” he added.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation representing health bodies, said “now is not the time to be complacent about this virus” as he warned the NHS was “under pressure important”.

“We will have more freedoms but the cost – at least in the short term – will be that more people will be likely to fall ill with Covid, and the health service will continue to have to deal with the additional burdens this creates,” he said. said.

Downing Street later said government science advisers had “no objection to the approach taken” to scrap England’s Plan B.

Asked if the Sage panel had advised the government to maintain compulsory mask-wearing, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, we do not receive advice from the CMO (Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty) and CSA (Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Chris Whitty) Patrick Vallance) to keep this in place.”

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency, told a press conference at No 10 that case rates would largely decline but “may stabilize at some point”, explaining that how quickly people change their behavior “will determine how quickly the infection can spread through the population”.

“The biggest response we all have as individuals is to take our personal behavior seriously and that really leads to vaccination, as well as remembering to wear our face coverings when you are in enclosed spaces with people you don’t know,” she added.

