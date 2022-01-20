India’s fuel price freeze eases inflationary pressure and bolsters Modi’s election hopes – observers





Workers enter amount into a fuel pump before filling up vehicles at a gas station in Ahmedabad, India October 11, 2021. Picture taken October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) – A freeze on fuel prices by Indian oil companies as the global crude market surge could ease inflationary pressures enough to delay an interest rate hike and could generate election gains important to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, observers said. Indian fuel retailers revised prices daily for much of last year but, despite the oil market hitting a seven-year high, they have kept them unchanged since early November and cut taxes on petrol and diesel. Read more Government and oil company officials have said they want to protect consumers in the world’s third-largest oil importer “against volatility in global oil and refined fuel prices”. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The measure – which is not subject to a written government decree but nevertheless hurts oil companies’ profits, senior officials said speaking on condition of anonymity – also coincides with the run-up to key elections. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing voter anger over accelerating inflation and job losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of five state polls next month. The BJP’s performance in these elections – notably in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state – will provide a litmus test of Modi’s chances of retaining power in the 2024 national elections. “The ruling party is gaining a clear political advantage as the postponement of daily oil price reviews has dampened voter anger,” said Anurag Agarwal, a sporting goods maker from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and regional official. of the Indian Industries Association. Rahul Mehta, chairman of the trade body Tourism Welfare Association in Varanasi – in the same state and in Modi’s political constituency – meanwhile called the fuel price freeze an “election windfall” for citizens. The main opposition Congress party also accused Modi of “politicizing” fuel prices by not fully passing on to consumers a drop in crude oil prices last year. APRIL RATE HIKE? The fuel price freeze, mirrored by many manufacturing companies struggling to counter a COVID-induced drop in consumer demand, also all but ended the chances of an interest rate hike in February. Read more The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee is meeting Feb. 7-9, but economists, many of whom had already forecast policy action at the time, now generally expect no change until a rise in the repo rate between April and June as the economic recovery gathers pace. . Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ratings agency ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody’s, said she expected the RBI to “delay normalization of monetary stance” from February to April. The postponement of fuel price hikes and parallel delays by manufacturing companies have “temporarily protected” Indian households from inflation, she said. Mehta, from the Tourism Welfare Association, said Varanasi was praying that “international oil prices would come down after the elections and that oil companies would not need to raise prices”. Many economists predict that price revisions will take place in March, which could fuel inflation and slow the economic recovery. Amish Shah, an analyst at Bank of America, predicts higher energy and manufacturing prices could push average annual retail inflation to 5.8% in the fiscal year beginning in April, from a five-month high of 5.59% in December. Economists also raised the forecast for wholesale price inflation (INWPI=ECI) – mainly affected by global crude oil and commodity prices – to 12%, from around 11.5% for the quarter ending in March. The WPI, an indicator of producer prices, fell slightly in December to 13.56% but remained in double digits for a ninth consecutive month. Read more Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Additional reporting by Saurabh Sharma in LUCKNOW; edited by John Stonestreet Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

