Trump loses Supreme Court bid to block Jan. 6 riots records





President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

Leah Millis | Reuters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night denied a request by former President Donald Trump to block the White House records from being sent to a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The ruling, which Trump cannot appeal, paves the way for more than 700 pages of Trump White House documents that will soon be sent by the National Archives to the committee.

This represents a brutal loss for the former Republican president, who appointed three of the six conservative Supreme Court justices. The author of Wednesday’s decision was not disclosed.

Of the nine judges, only Clarence Thomas would have granted an injunction at Trump’s request blocking the release of the records to the select committee. Thomas was nominated by President George HW Bush, another Republican.

Trump late last year failed in his legal efforts in the Washington, DC Federal District and appellate courts to block the panel from obtaining those documents. He then asked the Supreme Court to take up the case.

He had argued unsuccessfully in those courts that he had the authority, as a former president, to invoke executive privilege to prevent disclosure of the records and cited that argument in his petition to the Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden had refused to invoke executive privilege for the records, which the committee wants as part of its investigation into the events leading up to, during and after the January 6, 2021 invasion of the Capitol complex by a Trump crowd. supporters. For several hours, the riot disrupted confirmation of Biden’s victory in the 2020 election by a joint session of Congress.

Lower courts had ruled that Trump lacked the power to overturn Biden’s decision to waive executive privilege.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

In its decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said the questions of whether and when a former president can obtain a court order blocking the publication of documents while an incumbent president has said they can be released “are without question. precedent and raise serious and substantial concerns”.

But the high court noted that the DC Circuit Court of Appeals did not address those issues “because it analyzed and rejected President Trump’s privilege claims” as part of one of the tests. [he] recommended.’ “

The ruling noted that the appeals court “concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent.”

Therefore, according to the decision, “his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference in the court’s decision” against Trump, the Supreme Court noted in declining to take up its argument on the issue of a former president having the power to invoke executive privilege. .

A Trump spokeswoman did not immediately return a request seeking comment on the decision.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump appointed to the court, in a statement released with the ruling, said he “respectfully” disagrees with the appeals court’s opinion on whether a former president can invoke executive privilege.

“A former president must be able to successfully invoke presidential communication privilege for communications that occurred during his or her presidency, even if the current president does not support the claim for privilege,” Kavanaugh wrote. “To find otherwise would nullify the executive’s privilege for presidential communications.”

But Kavanaugh also wrote that that doesn’t mean that just because a former president can claim executive privilege doesn’t mean “privilege is absolute or cannot be overcome.”

