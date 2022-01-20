Tamil MPs from Sri Lanka write Indian Prime Minister Modi on 13th Amendment implementation, South Asia News





Prominent Tamil MPs from northern and eastern Sri Lanka have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for India’s help in ensuring Colombo finds a long-term political solution to the long-standing Tamil dilemma of the island. On Tuesday, a team of MPs led by R. Sampanthan, a senior Tamil politician and leader of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), met with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo and handed him the letter. The seven-page letter highlights the numerous broken promises made by the Colombo government to implement the 13th Amendment and go beyond to ensure substantial decentralization of powers. The letter, signed by TNA constituent party leaders Mavai Senathiraja (ITAK), Dharmalingam Sithadthan (PLOTE) and Selvam Adaikalanathan (TELO), as well as former Northern Province Chief Minister CV Wigneswaran and former MP Suresh Premachandran (EPRLF), traces past attempts to reach a constitutional settlement, beginning with the Indo-Lankan agreement of 1987. Watch | Gravitas: Sri Lanka drops Tamil version of national anthem He also cites interventions by Indian political leaders at various times, such as Prime Minister Modi’s 2015 speech to the Sri Lankan Parliament, in which he expressed his unwavering belief in “cooperative federalism”. the 13th amendment was the result of the Indo-Lankan Agreement of 1987, signed by then Sri Lankan President JR Jayawardena and Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He calls for giving more influence to the Tamil community in Sri Lanka. Through the full implementation of the 13th Amendment, the prompt calling of Provincial Council elections and reconciliation, India has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rights of the minority Tamil community in Sri Lanka. Hardliners from the majority Sinhalese ruling People’s Party of Sri Lanka have argued for the complete abolition of the island’s provincial council system. Prime Minister Modi was urged to “ensure that Tamil-speaking people live with dignity, self-respect, peace and security in the areas of their natural habitation, exercising the right to self-determination in the framework of a united and undivided country”. “The Government of India has been actively engaged in this pursuit for the past 40 years, and we are grateful for the firm commitment expressed by India to find a just and lasting solution,” the letter added. The move is hugely significant as it comes barely a week after New Delhi announced a $900 million loan to Colombo to build up its depleted foreign exchange reserves and for food imports amid shortages of nearly every commodity. essential in Sri Lanka. India on Tuesday announced a $500 million line of credit to help Sri Lanka purchase petroleum products as the island nation grapples with a massive fuel and power crisis. (With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/tamil-mps-of-sri-lanka-write-to-indian-pm-modi-on-implementing-13th-amendment-445942 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

