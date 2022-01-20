The Diminishing Value of a Pakistani Passport: Time for Introspection





Recently, the Henley Passport Index ranked the Pakistani passport as the fourth least desirable passport in the world. In other words, the Pakistani passport allows holders to enter fewer countries in the world without a visa than citizens of almost any other country except Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. , which rank even lower in the index. Clearly, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign pledge to make the Pakistani passport a badge of honor and respect globally has been as hollow as his other promises.

Why does the Pakistani passport fall so low in the rankings? It would be foolish to dismiss it as yet another plot against the land of the pure. Instead, it should merit open discussion and soul-searching. Pakistanis who have had the opportunity have been voting with their feet for years to settle in high-ranking countries. on the index. The UK, US and Canada, for example, are all home to large Pakistani diaspora communities.

The Pakistani elite have even found ways to acquire Canadian passports, for example, without moving to Canada or making large investments in various other jurisdictions, including islands like St. Kitts (ranked 25 on the index) , to obtain foreign passports and residences. Others with means flew to the United States or Ireland only to give birth to their children there and thus acquire passports for them.

But while the elite are securing alternatives, they are largely reluctant to discuss what might make the Pakistani passport more internationally acceptable. , and certainly none is a military dictatorship or even a “hybrid regime”. The other common thread among the top-ranked countries is the separation of religion and state affairs.

Take South Korea, for example, which is tied with Germany for second place on the index. Article 1 of its Constitution reads as follows:

“The sovereignty of the Republic of Korea belongs to the people and all state authority emanates from the people.”

Compare this to the Pakistani Constitution, the preamble of which opens as follows:

“Whereas sovereignty over the entire universe belongs to Allah Almighty alone, and authority should be exercised by the people of Pakistan within the limits prescribed by Him in a sacred mission.”

While the South Korean Constitution is clear about empowering its people, the Pakistani Constitution is much more circumspect. What is the use of referring to religion in the Constitution when the State is failing in its primary duty to take care of its own people? What purpose does a Rehmat-ul-Alimeen’s authority serve when average people are collapsing under the weight of runaway inflation? From Zia-ul-Haq to Imran Khan, hasn’t religion always been used by the state to divert discussions to more relevant issues? Hasn’t it held Pakistan back?

Many will say that South Korea is not a Muslim country and therefore it is pointless to compare. Let us therefore compare with a Muslim country which is also home to a large Pakistani diaspora, the United Arab Emirates. The UAE jumped from 65 to 15 on the index. What can explain this astronomical increase?

Unlike the other countries ranked at the top of the list, the United Arab Emirates is not a democracy. But its leaders had a consistent vision of separating religion from the affairs of state and embracing religious freedom.

During a visit to Dubai last month, a friend who moved to Dubai from India confessed that as a Hindu he feels completely free to practice his religion in the UAE and much freer than the Muslims in India. He further mentioned that living in the United Arab Emirates piqued his interest in Islamic history. Perhaps it shows that earning respect and presenting your religion in a good light is best done by giving others freedom and not by forcing others to conform to draconian regulations.

The UAE has been able to attract investment and tourism from all parts of the world precisely because it does not mix religion with state affairs. As a Pakistani, I couldn’t help thinking that what was really Jinnah’s vision was perfected in a country twenty years younger than Pakistan.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia also wants to emulate the UAE model now, but it won’t be easy for them because unlike the UAE, which has always emphasized nationalism over Islam in the curriculum of state studies since the 1970s, Saudi Arabia is desperate to turn around. the previous religious indoctrination of its population. But the UAE is forging ahead with reforms to its legal system and allowing for fairer interpretations of Sharia for women.

If Pakistan really wants to improve the value of its passport, it must pay attention to the steps that other countries have taken to achieve this.

