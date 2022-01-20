Through Operation Sky Net, Xi Jinping forced 10,000 people who had fled to LN to return to China





DRAWING. The NGO Safeguard Defenders has highlighted three China-approved tactics to repatriate its fleeing citizens. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Source: Business Intern | Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie KONTAN.CO.ID –MADRID. A recent report published by a human rights NGO details the methods used by China to force thousands of fugitives to return from other countries. This report illustrates the extent of Beijing’s operations on foreign soil to control the Chinese diaspora. To throw Business Insider, The Spanish NGO Safeguard Defenders has highlighted three Chinese-approved tactics for this purpose. First, detain runaway relatives as a threat. Second, send agents overseas to illegally intimidate the relevant person. Third, kidnap them immediately. The organization has collected information on 62 of these cases in countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. Official data from China shows nearly 10,000 fugitives have been returned since 2014 under a program dubbed “Operation Sky Net” or “Tian Wang”, Safeguard Defenders said. Read also : Xi Jinping: Confrontation Doesn’t Solve Problems, It Only Brings Disastrous Consequences In 2020 alone, according to Chinese state media, 1,421 fugitives were extradited to China by Sky Net. China itself presents the operation as an anti-corruption campaign. When Sky Net launched in 2015, it absorbed a more notorious repatriation operation called Fox Hunt, which was hailed by state media and widely reported by Western news. In the 69-page report, Safeguard Defenders describes a case study in which Chinese agents flew to the United States to intimidate their targets into returning to the mainland. Read also : Jokowi and Xi Jinping hope China-Indonesia relations will grow closer





Issue: Business Insider

Publisher: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://internasional.kontan.co.id/news/lewat-operasi-sky-net-xi-jinping-paksa-10000-warga-yang-kabur-ke-ln-pulang-ke-china

