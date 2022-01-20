England set to scrap virtually all anti-COVID restrictions





London – Most legal restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus in England will be scrapped next week, UK Prime Minister says Boris Johnson told Britain’s parliament on Wednesday. Since Monday, face masks will no longer be compulsory anywhere in England. “Our scientists think it is likely that the Omicron wave has now reached its peak nationwide,” Johnson said, attributing the end of the latest COVID-19 surge to “the extraordinary [vaccine] recall campaign, as well as how the public reacted” to the restrictions introduced when Omicron arrived. The restrictions lifted in England on Monday were among the least stringent imposed across Europe to counter the Omicron wave. They include a requirement to wear face masks in crowded indoor spaces, mandatory COVID-19 passes – which show vaccination status or a recent negative test – to enter large rooms and guidance for working indoors. home if possible.

British Prime Minister apologizes for lockdown eve… 11:41 The Prime Minister said his government hoped to lift the only remaining legal requirement, for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for at least five days, before it automatically lapsed in March. “For this to be possible,” he said, “we all have to be careful during these last weeks of winter. The pandemic is not over.” Although the number of cases remains high in the UK, the number of new daily infections decreased 38.9% over the past week. The number of hospital admissions related to COVID-19 has also started to fall. “Many countries across Europe have endured further winter lockdowns,” Johnson said, “but this government has taken a different course.” The aim of the measures was to slow transmission of the virus to give the government time to provide vaccine boosters to as many UK citizens as possible. With around two-thirds of eligible Britons now reinforced, Johnson said it was time to drop the restrictions. Like COVID-19 becomes endemic in the UK rather than an outbreak, Johnson said the rules would be replaced by guidance or advice. Following



Haley Ott Haley Ott is a reporter/digital producer for CBS News based in London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/uk-covid-restrictions-cases-boris-johnson-ends-rules-england/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos