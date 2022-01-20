Biden insists he pressed China’s Xi on COVID origin, but aides weren’t in the room

Although unaware by his press team, President Biden insisted he pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to be transparent about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden made the claim on Wednesday in response to a question from The Post during his second solo press briefing in a year, insisting that the press team, who was asked the same question before, were not not aware of key exchange as they were not in the room.

Biden called The Post more than an hour into the event in the East Room of the White House and defended his handling of the XI during the November summit.

But since no one from his press team was there, Americans will just have to take his word for it.

“President Biden, on the coronavirus, we are tragically approaching almost a million Americans who have died, and I would like to ask you why during your 3 1/2 hour virtual summit in November with the Chinese president, you did not Don’t insist on transparency and if it has anything to do with your son’s involvement in an investment company controlled by Chinese state-owned entities?” La Poste asked.

President Joe Biden claims he “raised the question” about the Chinese origin of COVID-19 to President Xi Jinping during their November 15, 2021 summit. Reuters

“The answer is that we raised the issue of transparency,” Biden replied surprisingly, giving a radically different answer than his own press team and avoiding his son Hunter’s business interests in China.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with him and the thing is, they’re just not, they’re just not transparent,” Biden said, appearing to want the issue to go away.

The P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China. AFP via Getty Images

The Post insisted, “transparency on the origins of the coronavirus?”

“Yes,” replied the president.

“And you did it during the virtual summit?” The post continued.

“Yeah,” Biden said.

“Is there a reason your press staff didn’t know about this? And what did you tell the Chinese president? The Post insisted again.

“They weren’t with me the whole time,” Biden said.

” I specified [to Xi] that I thought China had an obligation to be more open about the exact source of the virus and where it came from.

The Post asked President Joe Biden about his son Hunters’ involvement in Chinese state entities. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for the World Food Program USA

The question of coronavirus origins was conspicuously absent from a White House reading in November and White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden had pushed for “transparency” more generally, giving felt like he hadn’t asked Xi to get to the bottom of it. origins of the pandemic, a characterization she did not correct during press briefings.

Biden smiled and walked away in December when The Post asked him on the White House lawn why he hadn’t done more to get transparency from China.

The US intelligence community said in August it was possible the virus had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, calling the theory one of two plausible explanations along with animal transmission.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has yet to explain what exactly President Joe Biden discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping at their summit. AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Psaki during a November briefing over what was widely seen as Biden’s failure to push Xi about the origins of the virus and went uncorrected.

The President spoke in his meeting [with Xi] on the importance of transparency, of which this is exactly one example, Psaki said during a November 18 briefing.

It’s been more than two weeks since President Biden had a call with Xi, Doocy told Psaki on Dec. 3, and in that call we know he didn’t press him to help with the investigation. on the origins of COVID because you said Xi just understands he’s supposed to be transparent. So over the next two weeks, was he helpful and transparent?

I don’t believe that’s exactly what I said, replied PSAki. I believe what I said was that we have pushed for this many times, we will continue to do so and we will continue to do so at different levels. Unfortunately, I have no updates on Chinese participation or willingness to add and provide additional data.

The attorney for Hunter Bidens’ first son, Chris Clark, said less than a week after Bidens’ November summit with Xi he had divested a 10% stake in an investment fund controlled by public entities Chinese. Hunter Biden and the White House provided no further details. That company, BHR Partners, was registered 12 days after Hunter joined Vice President Biden aboard Air Force Two for a 2013 trip to Beijing.