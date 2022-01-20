Why Indonesia chose Nusantara as its new capital, know the story behind

New Delhi: Indonesia announced this week that its parliament had approved a bill to move the Southeast Asian country’s capital from Jakarta to a site 2,300 kilometers away on the island of Borneo to be named ” Nusantara”.

Why was the decision to move the capital taken?

In 2019, Indonesian President Joko Widodo first announced plans to relocate the capital to East Kalimantan province. While announcing the capital change plan in 2019, Widodo said environmental problems in Jakarta, the world’s most populous island, had increased. In addition, the city would experience financial inequalities. “The government has conducted a thorough study, especially over the past three years. Accordingly, the most ideal location for the new capital is in East Kalimantan, partly in Kab. Penajam Paser Utara and some in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara,” Joko Widodo tweeted.

Jakarta, which sits on swampy land on the big island of Java, has become overcrowded and polluted. Since Indonesia’s independence in 1949, Jakarta has been the country’s capital. Moreover, it is sinking at an alarming rate due to overexploitation of groundwater. Air pollution is a serious problem in the city, which has nearly 11 million inhabitants. Due to traffic jams, police convoys are required to escort government ministers. Jakarta is sinking and experts have said many parts of the city will be submerged by 2050 unless immediate action is taken. The government hopes to relieve Jakarta of its problems, including chronic congestion, flooding and air pollution, by building a new capital in East Kalimantan. “The location is very strategic – it’s right in the center of Indonesia and close to urban areas,” Widodo said in a televised speech by a BBC report. Widodo added that the new location posed a “minimal” risk of natural disasters.

Why was East Kalimantan chosen?



East Kalimantan is a mineral-rich region famous for its jungles and orangutan population. It is home to a population of 3.7 million people, according to the latest census, according to media reports. The new State Capital Law provides a legal framework for President Widodo’s ambitious $32 billion megaproject, which will be one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken by the Indonesian government. The project outlines how the development of the capital will be financed and governed, according to an article published by The Jakarta Post, an Indonesian newspaper. Quoting Suharso Monoarfa, head of Indonesia’s National Development Planning Agency (BAPPENAS), the media said the new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new economic center of gravity.

What plans does the government have for Nusantara?

Suharso announced on Monday that the new capital will be called “Nusantara”, which means “archipelago” in Javanese. Although Widodo, also known as Jokowi, announced the plan in 2019, progress has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Indonesia envisions the new capital as a low-carbon “super hub” that will support the pharmaceutical, healthcare and tech sectors and drive sustainable growth beyond the island of Java, according to the article. from the Jakarta Post. According to the new law passed by parliament on Tuesday, the new capital will span an area of ​​56,180 hectares in East Kalimantan province, media reported. The law states that the capital has a special administrative status that will allow the president to appoint its leader, with the approval of parliament. Nusantara is planned as an environmentally friendly city. However, critics argue that the development of Nusantara could threaten one of the oldest rainforests in the world. Nusantara will draw all of its energy from renewable sources, according to a Bloomberg article. The city will devote 10% of its area to food production and ensure that 80% of its mobility is supported by public transport, cycling or walking. An express link between the airport and the seat of government, which takes less than 50 minutes, is planned by 2030, according to the article. Nusantara will be built in five phases. The first phase will start in 2022 and continue until 2024, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said. At the start of the initial phase, decisions will be made regarding the location of the center of government and how to develop the supporting infrastructure. The minister said this could be included in the budget to boost economic recovery.

Why do some people oppose the decision to change the capital to Nusantara?

Critics say the law was rushed through with limited public consultation and environmental consideration. Critics also said the construction of the new town would lead to the expansion of oil palm plantations and logging in an area rich in diverse wildlife and lush rainforests, according to a BBC report. Groups representing the indigenous peoples of Borneo have said their environment and culture could be endangered by the move. Some people on social media have argued that the name “Nusantara” might prove confusing as it is an old Javanese term used in Indonesia to refer to the archipelago nation as a whole, according to the report. the BBC. Suharso said Widodo chose the capital’s new name because it reflected Indonesia’s geography and was internationally iconic, according to the BBC report. Kalimantan is one of the few places on Earth where orangutans live in their natural habitat, causing environmental groups to worry about endangered species.

