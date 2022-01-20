Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump’s January 6 subpoena challenge





The Supreme Court has denied former President Donald Trump’s request to block disclosure of his administration’s records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Shortly after the ruling, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced that it had already begun receiving recordings that Trump hoped to remove.

“We have one president at a time”

Trump’s request for Supreme Court review, brought before Chief Justice John Roberts, was overturned by the High Court on Wednesday in less than two pages.

“The questions of whether and under what circumstances a former president can obtain a court order restraining the disclosure of confidential documents from his tenure, in the face of a decision by the outgoing president to waive privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious concerns and substantial. says the unsigned order.

The United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit noted that Trump is a former president, reminding him that we have one president at a time. The appeals court then dismissed Trump’s claims “under any of the tests [he] advocated.

“Because the Court of Appeals found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the courts’ decision,” the order continues. . “Any discussion by the Court of Appeals regarding President Trump’s status as a former president should therefore be viewed as a non-binding opinion.”

Only Judge Clarence Thomas has publicly noted that he would have granted Trump’s request.

“To conclude otherwise would gut the privilege of the executive”

Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote separately to disagree with the DC Circuit’s suggestion that former presidents cannot claim executive privilege.

“The Court of Appeals has suggested that a former president cannot successfully claim presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his presidency, at least if the current president does not support the claim for privilege,” Kavanaugh wrote in a statement. “As this Court Order makes clear today, these parts of the Court of Appeal’s opinion were dicta and should not be taken as binding precedent in the future.”

His remarks on this point go far beyond the length of the court’s refusal to challenge Trump.

“A former president must be able to successfully invoke presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his or her presidency, even if the current president does not support the claim for privilege,” Kavanaugh said. “To find otherwise would nullify the executive’s privilege for presidential communications.”

On Oct. 18, Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee, its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the National Archives and Records Administration and its archivist David Ferriero, claiming various privileges over the files sought. Trump asserted executive privilege on 770 pages of documents, including 46 pages of filings from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former assistant counsel Patrick Philbin , according to court documents.

“A victory for the rule of law”

Trump also reportedly objected to the publication of the White House Daily Journal and a log of calls between him and then-Vice President Mike Pence regarding Jan. 6.

Trump’s theories were quickly rebuked at all levels of federal justice. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan told Trump that “presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president.”

In a joint statement, committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Thompson wrote, The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy.

“The select committee has already begun receiving documents that the former president hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to further productions regarding this important information,” the bipartisan lawmakers continued. “Our work is moving forward to uncover all the facts about the January 6 violence and its causes. We will not be deterred in our efforts to get answers for the American people, make legislative recommendations to strengthen our democracy, and help ensure nothing like this happens again.

Jesse Binnall, a Trump attorney behind a failed election challenge in Nevada, did not immediately respond to an email from Law&Crime seeking comment.

Read the decision, below:

(Photo via Pete Marovich – Pool_Getty Images)

