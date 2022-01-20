New York AG: Investigation found evidence suggesting Trump business fraud





The New York Attorney General’s office said in court last Tuesday that it found “significant” evidence to suggest former President TrumpDonald TrumpKinzinger is fostering a baby boyTennessee lawmaker introduces self-defense bill in Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘honor’ Five things to know about Trump’s lawsuit by the New York AG The MORE company committed fraud and asked a state judge to order Trump and two of his children to testify in the investigation.

Over the past year, the attorney general’s office said in its filings, the investigation “has uncovered significant additional evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has outlined the focus of her office’s investigation in recent years, but Tuesday’s filings mark the first time the top law enforcement official has State brings charges of wrongdoing. James said the investigation is ongoing and there has been no final decision on whether to charge the company with fraud.

“The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them,” James said in a statement. “We will not be deterred in our efforts to pursue this investigation and ensure that no one is above the law.

James said the evidence warrants further investigation.

His office alleged in a motion to compel the former president and his children to testify that the Trump Organization lied about some of his real estate values ​​and inflated the value of a New York golf club for its own financial gain. .

The figures would have helped the company benefit from better loan terms and ease its tax burden.

The former president’s children were all closely involved in the transactions in question, James said.

James tries to coerce testimony from Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka TrumpIvanka TrumpFive things to know about New York AG’s lawsuit against Trump: Investigation found evidence suggesting Trump business fraud The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Altria – Winter is here for MORE Democrats. Another son, Eric TrumpEric TrumpNew York AG: Investigation found evidence suggesting Trump business fraud. Office.

Trump Jr. runs the family business with his brother while Ivanka Trump served as its executive vice president for development and acquisitions until at least 2016.

“We will therefore not tolerate their attempts to evade testimony in this investigation,” the attorney general said. “We will not be deterred in our efforts to pursue this investigation, uncover the facts, and pursue justice, no matter how many obstacles Mr. Trump and his family throw our way.”

A lawyer representing the Trumps did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Trump and his family have said in the past that the investigation was politically motivated.

Donald Trump Jr. said in a tweet Wednesday morning that James’ investigation “is nothing more than political retribution by him on behalf of the entire Democratic Party,” adding that she should be expunged .

Updated at 10:49 a.m.

