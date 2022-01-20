Yogi Adityanath welcomes Aparna Yadav to BJP





The UP chief minister tweeted a photo with Aparna Yadav, welcoming her to the BJP. New Delhi: While Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few weeks before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said she liked the BJP’s “dual-powered work” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. Yogi Adiyanath, in an exclusive interview with ANI news agency, welcomed Aparna Yadav to the party and said, “She (Aparna Yadav) liked the BJP’s ‘dual-powered work’ and the vision of the Prime Minister Modi.” The chief minister also claimed that the party hopes that Aparna Yadav will strengthen the BJP with her work. He tweeted a photo with Ms Yadav, welcoming her to the party. … pic.twitter.com/0fSYXJgMXI Yogi Adityanath (@myogiaadityanath) January 19, 2022 Aparna Yadav, as she joined the BJP today, expressed her gratitude to the party and said ‘the nation comes first’, adding that she admired the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I have also been influenced by the works and projects of the BJP including Swachh Bharat Mission, Women’s Welfare, Employment. I will work to the fullest of my ability,” she added. Aparna Yadav joined the BJP today in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State Chairman Swatantra Dev Singh. Aparna Yadav is the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son, Pratik. They married in 2011. For the upcoming assembly elections, Aparna Yadav applied for a ticket at the assembly headquarters in Lucknow Cantt, sources said, ANI news agency reported. Notably, Aparna Yadav made her political debut in the 2017 assembly elections in the state by running from the seat of Lucknow Cantt. However, she was beaten by Rita Bahuguna Joshi of the BJP, who received almost 63,000 votes. Apart from politics, Aparna Yadav runs an organization named “Attention” for the welfare of women. She also runs a cow shelter in Lucknow. Also in the past, she has praised BJP initiatives in the state and also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Elections in the 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The poll in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

