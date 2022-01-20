The new national capital designed for 1.5 million residents

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said, the national capital (IKN) located in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, is newly designed for 1.5 million people.

Declaration Jokowi this was conveyed in a meeting with a number of media editors, Wednesday (1/19/2022), as reported by news Kompas TV.

“IKN is designed for 1.5 million people,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi hopes that further funding for development will come from investments.

“We are waiting for the financing of the investment,” he continued.

The Head of State explained that the most important thing in his opinion is first of all the financing of infrastructures.

Meanwhile, earlier, North Penajam Paser Regency Dukcapil Department Head Suyanto said the flow of urbanization in the region has been unstoppable since Sepaku district was designated as the location of the new capital of the State.

According to his prediction, the population of North Penajam Paser Regency will continue to increase and must anticipate a surge of urbanization.

“The number of newcomers to North Penajam Paser Regency is because they want to find jobs,” he said.

“Currently it is recorded that the population continues to grow, there will be 3,673 more people throughout 2021,” he added.

