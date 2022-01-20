Biden says he lobbied Xi Jinping on origins of COVID-19 after all

PResident Joe Biden said Wednesday he pressed Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the origins of COVID-19 during their lengthy November phone call, a revelation that comes after two months of the White House refusing to say whether Biden had raised the critical concern.

At his first White House press conference Since March last year, Biden has been in a hurry to find out why he didn’t push Xi to be more transparent about the origins of the pandemic and whether his reluctance was related to the fact that his son Hunter had business dealings with foreign companies. Chinese state-controlled entities. The president insisted he brought up the subject of transparency about the origins of the virus during his call with Xi.

The answer is that we did. I raised the issue of transparency. I spent a lot of time with him, and … the thing is, they’re just not transparent, Biden said.

Biden was also asked why the White House press staff didn’t know.

They weren’t with me all the time, Biden argued. Listen, I made it clear that I think China has an obligation to be more open about the exact source of the virus and where it came from.

The White House declined in November to say whether Biden lobbied Xi over COVID-19 origins during their three-hour virtual chat that month. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted more than 760,000 people in the United States had died during the pandemic by the time the number now stands at more than 850,000 and the Chinese government has blocked investigations into how it started.

Biden decreases to answer a question about how he would make China transparent about the origins of COVID-19 in early November, ahead of the summit with Xi. Just after the summit, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Biden had asked Xi for help from China on the origins of COVID-19, and she repeatedly refused say precisely.

Well, I would say that the president’s push for the Chinese to … participate more, provide more transparent data and information, we’ve never held back on that front, Psaki said. We defended it publicly. We defended it at all levels. And the president spoke in his meeting about the importance of transparency, of which…this is exactly one example.

PSAki added, I think the president has spoken about this publicly on several occasions. Our national security officials have communicated that very clearly. I don’t think it’s a secret, that’s what we want.

the Washington Examiner sent the White House a series of questions in November, including whether Biden raised the subject of the origins of COVID-19 with Xi, and if not, then why not and if so, what Biden specifically called on Xi to do, like asking China to be more open, sharing all the data it has, opening the labs in Wuhan to real investigations, and allowing the second World Health Organization investigation to move forward in China. The Biden administration provided only a vague statement in response at the time.

The two leaders spoke of both COVID and broader health security issues in terms of [of] end the current pandemic and the importance of donating vaccines, a senior administration official told the Washington Examiner. President Biden also spoke about the importance of preventing future pandemics and the important role transparency plays in addressing global health issues.

November reading out loud from the White House on the call did not mention COVID-19 or its origins, but he said Biden raises specific transnational challenges where our interests intersect, such as health security.

the reading out loud on the Chinese side was much longer, but it also made no mention of the origins of COVID-19. China said Xi told Biden: The response to any major disease must be based on science. Politicizing disease does no good, only harm.

China has repeatedly condemned the US search for the origins of COVID-19 in China as being politicized even as China has done so asserted without foundation that the virus may have started with the US military. The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Biden did not discuss COVID-19 in his introductory remarks during the summit, and he thanked Xi after the Chinese leader told him he was very happy to see my old friend again.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke at the Brookings Institution the day after Biden-Xi called. When it comes to COVID-19, there are still very real questions about transparency and issues associated with the origins of COVID-19,” Sullivan said. He did not say whether Biden discussed the origins of COVID-19 with Xi.

A flawed joint WHO-China study from early 2021 argued that a jump from animals to humans was the most likely origin and called the possibility of escape from the Wuhan lab extremely unlikely. But the report was widely dismissed due to a lack of access to key data and Chinese influence over the investigation.

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted in July that there had been a “premature push” to rule out the possibility of an escape from the lab, but the Chinese government has repeatedly said beaten down the suggestion of a second survey.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report this summer indicating that a US intelligence agency assessed with moderate confidence that COVID-19 most likely emerged from a Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan, while four US spy agencies and the National Intelligence Council believe with low confidence that COVID-19 most likely has a natural origin.