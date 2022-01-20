Xi Jinping’s government ‘threatened’ 10,000 Chinese nationals to return from overseas: report





Nearly 10,000 ‘fugitives’ have been repatriated from more than 120 countries as Beijing steps up its global hunt for Chinese nationals living abroad as part of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign called Operation Fox Hunt, launched in 2014. During the two-year COVID-19 pandemic alone, Chinese authorities “forced” back at least 2,500 people. According to a report released Tuesday by Save Defenders, a human rights group, Beijing has extradited suspected escapees by targeting victims from minority communities, threatening their families living on the mainland and orchestrating “state-sanctioned kidnappings”. Under the Jinping-led Operation Fox Hunt, at least 1,421 people were brought back to China in 2020 and 1,114 in 2021 amid tight lockdowns and outbound travel bans, the report says. , citing government records. The data included a number of individuals captured for economic crimes in the course of their official duties. Observing international criticism, the mission was later renamed Sky Net in 2015. It was placed under the control of the new non-judicial body, the National Supervisory Commission (NSC). Minority groups often targeted by the anti-corruption campaign The mission was expanded in 2021 to include “fugitives” in the areas of political, civil and judicial affairs. The repatriation often targeted nationals of the Uyghur minority community or Hong Kongers living abroad, reported Safeguard Defenders. In July 2021 alone, 395 Uyghurs were extradited to China, the Uyghur Human Rights Project said in its report. “Since Xi Jinping came to power, the Chinese have intensified the crackdown on civil society. They have targeted lawyers and dissidents, bloggers, journalists, Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, anything that makes part of civil society,” said Teng Biao, a US-based human rights activist. The Guardian. Cases of family bullying have been reported primarily in the Uyghur diaspora, particularly among politically active people outside of China. In addition, Chinese authorities have imposed exit bans on the families of those pushing for international action against human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Individuals were targeted in dozens of countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Chinese Praise Expatriate Program The returns were mostly registered under the rubric of “voluntary or by any means”, under which “any means” literally meant anything from detention of a family member to kidnapping, Safeguard Defenders added. . Legal proceedings were almost non-existent in the Sky Net campaign, the report points out. “Sometimes they are arbitrarily arrested or detained, followed by interrogation by the secret police, sometimes forced to make a video call or a phone call with the children of the wife or husband who live abroad,” said Teng Biao. Safeguard Defenders looked at 62 cases that fell under the “voluntary return” segment, finding that only half of them were successful. Nonetheless, the Chinese called the program successful and publicly hailed its success in bringing back so-called “fugitives”. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) limited data source is just the tip of the iceberg, human rights researchers have concluded. (Picture: AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/xi-jinping-govt-threatened-10000-chinese-nationals-to-return-from-overseas-report-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos