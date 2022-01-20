England’s COVID-19 rules come to an end: Johnson





LONDON – Face masks will no longer be compulsory in public places and schools in England and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for major events as infections stabilize in large parts of the country, the British Prime Minister said on Wednesday Boris Johnson. Johnson told lawmakers the restrictions were being eased because government scientists believed it was likely that the spike in infections caused by the highly contagious variant of Omicron “has now peaked nationwide.” With hospitals in the north of England still strained by high case numbers and infections continuing to rise in schools, Johnson said hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units elsewhere in England were stabilizing or declining. The government is no longer advising people to work from home and mandatory masks will be removed from secondary school classrooms from Thursday. Mandatory COVID-19 passes will not be required to access large-scale events starting January 27. Face masks will no longer be legally required anywhere in England from this day. “We will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one,” Johnson said. The restrictions were introduced in December to slow the rapid spread of the omicron variant and give people time to get vaccinated. Johnson said on Wednesday that more than 90% of people over 60 in the UK had received booster shots. Official figures showed COVID-19 infections fell in most parts of the UK for the first time since early December. The government reported 108,069 new cases on Wednesday, about half the daily number recorded during the holidays. The requirement for infected people to self-isolate for five full days remains, but Johnson said that measure will also end in the coming weeks. He said if the self-isolation rule expires on March 24, he will seek to remove it sooner if the virus data continues to improve. Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have both suggested the government is planning for a post-pandemic period where it can treat COVID-19 more like the flu. “There will soon come a time when we can completely remove the legal requirement to self-isolate, just as we do not impose a legal requirement on people to self-isolate if they have the flu,” Johnson said. Nonetheless, Johnson urged people to remain cautious in the final weeks of winter and stressed that the pandemic was “not over”. The news has been welcomed by businesses, especially those dependent on workers repopulating city centres, as well as hospitality and tourism. But some said officials needed to give more details about their plans to deal with the coronavirus in the longer term. Johnson’s spokesman said the government would publish such a plan “soon”. “There is now a vital need for greater consistency in how we live with the virus in the longer term. The back and forth between restrictions and normalcy has been detrimental,” said Matthew Fell, chief political director of the Confederation of British Industry. Scotland and Wales, which set their own public health rules, have also announced a similar easing of restrictions. Britain has the second highest pandemic death toll in Europe after Russia, with more than 153,000 confirmed deaths linked to the virus.

