Prosecutors reportedly interested in Trump’s role on Jan. 6





Over the past year, several hundred people have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Virtually all of them have something in common: they were relatively unknown low-level figures who answered Donald Trump’s dangerous call.

Last week, however, federal prosecutors took a qualitatively different approach, charging Stewart Rhodes, the founder of a far-right militia called the Oath Keepers, with “seditious conspiracy.”

It was a stark reminder that the Justice Department isn’t just focusing on those who participated in the insurgent riot, it’s also looking at those who would be responsible for helping plan and organize what happened. January 6th. Indeed, that agreed with Attorney General Merrick Garland. two weeks ago, when he said: ‘The Department of Justice remains committed to holding all perpetrators of January 6, at all levels, accountable under the law, whether they are present on this day or that they were criminally responsible for the aggression against our democracy”.

It was in this context that the New York Times published an interesting report overnight.

For months, the Justice Department has provided little public guidance as to whether, or to what extent, it was investigating former President Donald J. Trump’s role in the vicious attack on the Capitol on 6 last January. But on Tuesday, for the first time, evidence emerged in court documents that prosecutors asked questions of at least one defendant on Jan. 6 that were “focused on establishing an organized conspiracy” involving Mr. Trump. and its allies to “disrupt” the work of Congress.

At issue is a court filing from Brandon Straka, a former hairstylist turned “Stop the Steal” activist, who spoke at a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5 and was on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

A few months ago, Straka pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges and admitted playing a role in a confrontation with a police officer during the riot. The accused later cooperated with prosecutors, who recommended a four-month house arrest sentence.

His case grabbed headlines, but took on greater prominence yesterday when Straka’s lawyer noted in a court filing that when interviewing his client with prosecutors, “the government focused on the establishment of an organized conspiracy between the defendant, President Donald J. Trump, and allies of the former president to disrupt the joint session of Congress on January 6.”

Or put another way, in at least one instance the Justice Department pressed a criminal on Jan. 6 of a possible “organized conspiracy” involving the former president and those who rioted on his behalf.

Straka’s lawyer said his client “answered all questions honestly and denied the existence of any such conspiracy”. That’s good to know, though the existence of the questions themselves offer a possible clue as to where the Justice Department’s investigation might be headed.

As for the congressional investigation into the same events, there was also news on that front yesterday. NBC News reported:

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and three other allies of former President Donald Trump who participated in efforts to quash the 2020 election results. The committee said Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn “publicly promoted unsubstantiated claims regarding the 2020 election and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results “.

Around the same time, CNN reported that the bipartisan House panel also “subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with one of former President Donald Trump’s children, Eric Trump, as well than to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.” (Neither MSNBC nor NBC News has independently verified the accuracy of this report.)

Watch this place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/prosecutors-reportedly-take-interest-trump-s-jan-6-role-n1287691 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos