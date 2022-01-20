President Jokowi to Launch Economic Taxonomy Roadmap Today





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo formalize the use of Indonesia Green Taxonomy Guidelines at the annual meeting Financial services industry (PTIJK), Thursday (20/1/2022). “The President will inaugurate the use of Indonesia’s Green Taxonomy Guidelines. It is a reference to look at the economic sub-sector to be able to identify classifications with green, gray or black categories,” said the OJK Deputy Commissioner for Strategic Management and Logistics. Anto Prabowo, Wednesday (01/19/2022). ). Anto added that the guidelines for the use of green taxonomy have been finalized and have been approved by 8 ministries. He also said that there are currently 2,734 economic sub-sectors in Indonesia. Financial Services Authority (OJK) and various related institutions are known to have compiled a document regarding green taxonomy late last year. This effort aims to accelerate the program funding with sustainable principles in the financial services industry. Green taxonomy can be defined as a sectoral classification based on business activities that support environmental protection efforts and climate change mitigation and adaptation. This concept is in line with the definitions of several other countries such as EU Green Taxonomy and China Green Catalog. “With the increasingly widespread funding that supports environmental protection efforts, as well as climate change mitigation and adaptation in Indonesia, a green taxonomy document is needed as a reference to assimilate the language of activities trade or products and services classified as green,” OJK Board of Commissioners Chairman Wimboh Santoso said. Green taxonomy is like living document and open to adjustment in the context of the development of new classifications and forms of business activities and in line with the President’s affirmation of Indonesia’s commitment to climate change at the 26th United Nations Conference on climate change (COP26). Wimboh said the green taxonomy guidelines will become national policy, along with several initiatives in other sectors, such as accelerating the decarbonization of public enterprises, the 2021 electric power supply business plan -2030 of PLN (RUPTL), carbon trading, as well as a roadmap. for the development of the Battery Motor Electric Vehicles (KBLBB) sector. “Which should be done well, in order to accelerate the implementation of sustainable finance in Indonesia,” Wimboh said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Enjoy premium content for deeper insights

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finansial.bisnis.com/read/20220120/90/1491193/presiden-jokowi-akan-meluncurkan-peta-jalan-taksonomi-ekonomi-hari-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos