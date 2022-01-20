A small number of Trump-era White House documents are expected to be turned over to the Jan. 6 committee





The documents are expected to be released to the House committee at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a court filing from the Archives, which holds all of Trump’s White House records.

It’s unclear what those four pages contain, and if they were to be returned, it would be up to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to release them.

Trump previously asked the Supreme Court to block the release of hundreds of pages of documents related to January 6, arguing that the documents are protected by executive privilege. The White House Biden, however, supports disclosing the records to the House Select Committee, after determining that disclosure is in the best interest of the nation and declining to assert executive privilege.

The Supreme Court has yet to act, and with no news from the High Court, the parties are arguing over whether the Biden administration is handling the release of the documents in good faith.

Trump’s legal team has stepped up its attacks on the Biden administration’s stance on releasing the four pages. As the deadline approached on Wednesday, Trump’s team released several letters to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals complaining about the plan.

A letter called the Archives’ decision “contemptuous behavior” and the Archives’ choice to advise the court that four pages would be turned over in an attempt to “prophylactically inoculate itself and its agents against the proceedings of ‘outrage’.

In another court filing Wednesday morning, the National Archives, represented by Biden’s Justice Department, said it was not intentionally misleading the court about its intention to turn over documents to the House, such as the Trump’s team had accused them of doing so.

The Trump team, according to the Archives, failed to act in time to block publication of the four surrendered pages.

“The release of certain fourth installment documents – which the Appellant has known for over a month would occur today – will not violate any order of any court. Indeed, that is likely the reason for which the Appellant asked the Supreme Court to prohibit the publication of documents from this installment. The Supreme Court, however, did not comply with this request,” the administration’s attorneys wrote.

Even though Trump did not win in the lower courts, the DC Court of Appeals blocked the release of three tranches of documents pending Supreme Court action. The handful of pages the Archives are due to turn on Wednesday are part of a fourth installment of documents.

A Trump attorney, Jesse Binnall, responded defiantly in court early Wednesday to the Archives’ plan to release four pages to the House.

He said Trump’s team would seek to hold the Biden administration in contempt if the documents were turned over on Wednesday.

The lawyer also wrote that the Trump team believes the Biden administration was acting in bad faith.

He accused the administration of planning to turn over to the House duplicate records that were processed earlier and are clearly part of Trump’s ongoing Supreme Court trial, before Trump’s team intervened. The Biden administration said in its filing yesterday that those records would not be turned over, instead reducing the amount for the House from six to four pages.

“Under no circumstances should the misconduct of the government and its attempt to create an ad hoc record be sanctioned by this Court,” Binnall wrote, according to the strongly worded filing. “Important issues considered by the Supreme Court should be decided in the normal course, not by the government’s attempt to circumvent a legal injunction.”

The select committee is seeking more than 700 pages of disputed documents as it explores Trump’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. This includes his appearance at a Jan. 6 rally in which he ordered his supporters to the U.S. Capitol where lawmakers were to certify the election results and “fight” for their county.

The documents include activity logs, schedules, speaking notes and three pages of handwritten notes from then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – documents that could reveal what was going on at the interior of the West Wing as Trump supporters gathered in Washington and then invaded the Capitol. , disrupting the certification of the 2020 ballot.

Trump is also seeking to keep secret a draft proclamation honoring two police officers who died in the siege and memos and other documents about alleged voter fraud and efforts to reverse Trump’s loss of the presidency, the National Archives said. in court documents.

Broadly speaking, Trump’s White House archives could answer some of the most closely watched facts of what transpired between Trump and other top officials, including those besieged on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/18/politics/trump-white-house-documents-january-6-committee/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos