Xi’s message of solidarity draws praise





By LIA ZHU in San Francisco and CHEN YINGQUN in Beijing | DAILY CHINA/XINHUA | Updated: 2022-01-20 07:21

President Xi Jinping delivers a special speech in Beijing during the virtual session of the World Economic Forum 2022 on January 17, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

The president’s speech is seen as showing the value of unity in shaping a better world Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the 2022 World Economic Forum, or WEF, boosted hopes for a sustainable global economic recovery and demonstrated China’s sense of responsibility and the leader’s wisdom, international experts said. In his special address during the virtual WEF session on Monday, Xi called on the international community to come together in solidarity and cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. “We must embrace cooperation and overcome the pandemic together. Facing this once-in-a-century pandemic that will affect the future of mankind, the international community has fought a tenacious battle,” said Mr. xi. He also reaffirmed China’s commitment to pursuing high-quality development, reform and opening up, as well as ecological conservation, to create a better world after COVID-19. Volker Tschapke, honorary president of the Prussian Society of Germany, said Xi’s speech gives people confidence in the global economic recovery, stressing that peace and development are the themes that will determine the future of the world. China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative has set an example for countries and civilizations to develop together with mutual respect and achieve win-win cooperation by seeking common ground while reserving differences, Mr. Tschapke said. George Koo, a retired international affairs adviser from Silicon Valley, California, said Xi’s remarks demonstrated the wisdom of a global leader with a vision of a world in which nations can rise together. . Xi’s idea is for all nations to cooperate for the good of all, not just to benefit a few at the expense of others, Koo said. In contrast, a zero-sum competition-based approach to begging your neighbor is myopic, counterproductive, and self-defeating. Khor Yu Leng, an associate fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the speech had the right tone and words and spoke of respect for the rules-based international order, openness and more. Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, said the president’s remarks showed the strength of China’s efforts to promote multilateralism, international solidarity and cooperation to address global challenges for Africa. common interest and peaceful coexistence. “President Xi’s speech truly reflects China’s unwavering commitment to upholding genuine multilateralism and free trade, which are the key to world peace, economic recovery and common development in the post-pandemic era. of COVID-19,” he said. “Cold War mentality, unilateralism, protectionism, hegemonism and zero-sum games can only harm others,” Matthews said. “Countries should coexist peacefully, achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.” Call for cooperation Dennis Munene, executive director of the Africa Policy Institute’s China-Africa Center, said Xi reiterated the need to embrace unity and cooperation in working together to defeat the scourge of COVID-19. “President Xi has likened the international community in a time of global crisis to a ‘giant ship’ on which our common destiny of defeating the pandemic is anchored,” he said. He was very impressed when Xi pledged an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries and another donation of 150 million doses to countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Acknowledging the concerted efforts of the international community in the fight against the pandemic, Munene said he also appreciates that Xi further stressed the need to close the global immunization gap by ensuring the equitable distribution of vaccines to protect the population. people’s lives, health and livelihoods. First shoot in Hong Kong, liu hongjie in Beijing and Xinhua contributed to this story.

