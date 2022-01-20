Hyperbole or fraud? The question at the heart of the Trump investigation.





Alan S. Futerfas, an attorney for Donald Trump Jr. and Mrs. Trump, said in a statement on Wednesday that the attorney general’s court documents did not address central arguments the family had raised in their efforts to block the interrogation, which included several of the examples of Ms. James publicly saying she would use her office to pursue a case against Mr. Trump and his company.

In 160 pages of legal briefing, the attorney general’s office deliberately fails to respond to Ms. James’ repeated threats to target the Trump family, the statement said.

Ms James stopped short of accusing Mr Trump of committing fraud, instead saying his actions were fraudulent or misleading and that the evidence she uncovered suggests the company misrepresented the value of its assets.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers are likely to argue that property valuations are subjective and can fluctuate from year to year.

But in more than 100 pages, Ms James presented examples of what she said were misrepresentations about some of her high-profile properties, from her flagship building at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan to her golf clubs in New York. , California and Scotland.

Along the way, his attorneys have uncovered new examples of Mr. Trump’s well-known tendency to make overstated claims. In one instance, according to their filing, Mr. Trump claimed that 16 lots on his golf course in Los Angeles should be valued higher than the others because they were in a more prestigious ZIP code. But when one of Mr Trumps’ associates sought to confirm this, she found the lots were in the same postcode as their neighbours.

And Mr. Trump seemed to have particular difficulty holding himself back when it came to the value of his own home. Not only did Mrs. James say he claimed his Fifth Avenue apartment was 20,000 square feet bigger than it was; she also found that he had priced his price per square foot at colossal amounts: in 2012, at $6,666 per square foot and three years later, at $10,900. By comparison, nearby residences, including in Trump Tower itself, sold for about a quarter of that higher price.

