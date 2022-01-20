Attorney General wants to resign





Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan. –File/Geographic News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan has told Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would like to quit his job next month.

Informed sources have told The News that Khalid Javed, who was appointed Attorney General by the Prime Minister in February 2020, does not wish to continue beyond two years. He asked the Prime Minister to relieve him of his current mission in February 2022.

However, the prime minister is keen to continue with Khalid Javed, who enjoys a good reputation and is seen as a mature and healthy voice among all the key legal minds in the current government.

Sources say Javed is quitting his job for domestic reasons. Khalid Javed has earned respect by offering legal advice and taking a stand on legal issues based on law and ethics. Unlike most other members of the government, it was he who had advised the prime minister to stop members of his government from confronting and disrespecting the Election Commission of Pakistan over the issue of polls based on the election. ‘EVM.

While most of the ministers and PTI leaders have insisted that after the law is passed by the parliament in favor of the EVM based election, the electoral commission has no other option. than to conduct polls based on electronic voting machines, the Attorney General was of the opinion that the final decision would rest with the PCE. On other issues as well, Khalid Javed has mostly taken an independent view based on law and ethics.

Khalid Javed Khan has been appointed Attorney General of Pakistan with the rank and status of Federal Minister. A day after his appointment as head of the government’s legal services, Khalid Javed had formally approached the government to request complete autonomy for its office from oversight of the Ministry of Justice.

Government sources said the incumbent attorney general also steered clear of government officials who had bad intentions against some members of the judiciary. The attorney general had also refused to represent the government in the presidential referral against Judge Qazi Faez Isa, citing a “conflict of interest”.

The Attorney General was also unhappy with the powers and role of the NAB. In a recent TV interview, he said he had raised objections to recent amendments introduced to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) and objected to some original provisions that allowed NAB officials to arrest a suspect before filing a complaint against them.

Khalid Javed Khan had revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected his suggestion to include a provision in the amended law to bar NAB officials from arresting suspects until a court decides on remands against them.

He said NAB’s investigation and prosecution processes were flawed and some cases should have been concluded much sooner. “Accusing people of corruption and saying after a year that no reference can be filed destroys reputations,” he said, adding that the decision to arrest a suspect should be made by a responsible court and that too. when a reference has already been filed. He insisted that no one be arrested at the initial stage. He added that the NAB had been unfair in some cases and had to compensate the victims.

