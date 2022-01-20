Boris Johnson drops plan B confirming end to face masks, homework and NHS passes





People in England will no longer be required to wear face masks in indoor public places from next Wednesday, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister has said Plan B restrictions in England will be lifted from next week, people are no longer asked to work from home and mandatory covid passes scrapped. Mr Johnson told the Commons that when the regulations expire on January 26 the Government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere. Face masks will no longer be compulsory in secondary school classes from this Thursday. Self-isolation rules will remain in place, but the government will review them well before they are renewed in March, Mr Johnson said. The Prime Minister said that despite countries across Europe imposing lockdowns over Christmas, this government has taken a different path as we must continue to remain cautious, but the data shows this government has taken the toughest decisions well. Safer Covid-19 He said that while cases are expected to continue to rise in elementary schools, our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has peaked nationwide. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that one in 20 people in England have been infected with covid, down from one in 15 the previous week. Mr Johnson added: This week the World Health Organization said that if the global situation remains difficult, the UK can begin to see light at the end of the tunnel. And Mr. President, this is no accident of history. Faced with the greatest challenge to nations since World War II and the worst pandemic since 1918, any government would be wrong. but this government has understood the big things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/covid-restrictions-plan-b-rules-boris-johnson-announcement-face-masks-working-from-home-nhs-pass-1410786 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

