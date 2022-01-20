Politics
Ahok’s answer would have been chosen by Jokowi to lead the new capital, admits not knowing
Suara.com – Former DKI Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok has reportedly been chosen to lead the new state capital (IKN), Nusantara. This appointment was reportedly made by President Joko Widodo.
In response to this, Ahok himself admitted that he was unaware of his appointment as leader of the archipelago.
“I don’t know (was chosen to lead IKN),” Ahok said when contacted by Suara.com on Thursday (20/1/2022).
The President-Commissioner of PT Pertamina also said that to date there has been no further communication regarding the President of the Indonesian capital management.
“There is no (communication on the direction of the IKN),” he said.
President Joko Widodo or Jokowi chose Nusantara as the name of the state capital (IKN) of East Kalimantan. Now a number of names are predicted to be the future rulers of the archipelago.
One of the names that stands out is the former governor of DKI Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok. The name certainly immediately became the talk of the community.
Moreover, Jokowi himself has confirmed that Ahok is a candidate for the leadership of the national capital of East Kalimantan. Even so, a legal umbrella is still needed to appoint Ahok as ruler of the archipelago.
Later, President Jokowi will sign a presidential regulation concerning the authority of the national capital which already contains the appointment of the leader of the archipelago. This was revealed in 2020.
“So for the name of the capital authority of this country, we will immediately sign the presidential regulations where there will be a CEO,” Jokowi said on March 2, 2020.
For information, the state capital will not be headed by a governor like many provinces in Indonesia. The archipelago itself will be ruled by an authoritarian body headed by a higher authority, whose position is equivalent to that of a minister.
This was explained by the Deputy Chairman of the Special Committee for the IKN Bill, Saan Mustofa, after holding a meeting of the Working Committee on the IKN Bill at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Monday (17/1 /2022).
“The party that organizes the special regional government is called the authority headed by the head of the Authority,” said Saan Mustofa, quoted by the network Terkini.id — Suara.com, Tuesday (18/1/2022) .
Besides Ahok’s name, a number of personalities are also on the list of candidates for President Jokowi. Among them are former Minister of Research and Technology (Menristek) Bambang Brodjonegoro and former CEO of Wijaya Karya (WIKA) Tumiyana.
Then there is also the name of Azwar Anas, the former regent of Banyuwangi who is now the head of the Government Goods/Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP).
Meanwhile, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said the appointment of the head of the IKN authority agency would be announced directly by Jokowi. Luhut revealed that Jokowi already holds the name who will be appointed leader of the archipelago.
“It will be announced later. The president has appointed, which I know,” Luhut said.
