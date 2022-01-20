Politics
Xi redefines policy priorities to boost economy
The Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) of China, held in Beijing from December 8 to 10, 2021, decided that all stakeholders should actively work to maintain the stability of the macro-economy in view of the new challenges as the country hosts the Winter Olympics from February 4. to December 20, 2022 and the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) later this year. What has prompted economic planners to rethink policy direction is the sharp decline in China’s GDP growth rate from 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 to 7.9% in the second quarter, 4.9% in the third quarter and 4% in the fourth quarter.
Structural changes ordered by President Xi Jinping, such as cuts in lending to the real estate sector, lower emission targets leading to power cuts and zero tolerance for Covid-19, have played a significant role in the slowdown. of economic growth. Xi is personally involved in directing property policies as he sees the sector’s uncontrolled growth as a threat to China’s economic stability.
The new measures taken by the Xi regime included severe restrictions on the granting of bank loans, the possibility for highly indebted developers to not contain large unproductive expenses and the announcement of a property tax on a trial basis in certain provinces to discourage the purchase of several properties in order to curb speculation. . Given that the real estate sector accounts for 29% of the Chinese economy, these measures, according to some economists, could reduce China’s GDP growth by around 0.5% in 2022 and beyond. These restrictions have put a strain on the finances of the local government, as the sale of land is an important source of income. Several local governments cut salaries for their staff, weakening consumption.
Over the past two years, China has taken several steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, including controlling its coal-fired power plants to meet its targets for peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, reduce carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by more than 65% (compared to 2005 level) by 2030, increase the share of non-fossil fuels and forest stock. Decreased power generation from coal-fired power plants and rationing since September 2021 have disrupted industrial production in many provinces as several industries have been forced to cut production and cut jobs. Recurring Covid outbreaks in some regions and China’s zero-tolerance approach have again forced several businesses to shut down and confine around 20 million people to their homes. The operations of several companies in the technology, education and gaming sectors have been affected by regulatory measures, leading to lower revenues and job losses.
At CEWC, it was felt that new external challenges had arisen as President Biden not only continued the policies of his predecessor, but also took a tougher line with his allies toward China. The comprehensive investment agreement with the EU remained frozen and China’s relations with Australia and Japan deteriorated. These countries have become more vocal in their criticism of China’s human rights record and have applied a number of sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals for their investments and exports. Several Chinese leaders appeared nervous about slowing economic growth in 2022, when Xi is set to seek an unprecedented third presidential term. They advised him to prioritize maintaining growth and stability so that the Chinese economy can convey an image of strength.
Amid China’s deteriorating external environment, the conference identified securing supplies of primary commodities such as food, soybeans, minerals and energy as a priority to prepare for the post-Covid world. . “The Chinese people’s bowl of rice should be held firmly in their own hands at all times,” Xi said. He stressed the need to establish a strategic reserve of materials to ensure minimum needs at critical times and to work on a comprehensive conservation strategy. The other four agreed priorities were “common prosperity, capital regulation, defusing major financial risks and carbon neutrality. Concerns have been raised over high levels of unemployment among migrants, youth and possible currency outflows as the US dollar strengthens following rising interest rates.
Given these reasons, it was agreed that the government should give more policy support to the economy. China’s central bank had also sent dovish signals, cutting the reserve requirement ratio for banks away from central banks in developed countries. Although policymakers remained committed to structural reforms, there was agreement to slow regulatory repression and provide targeted support to SMEs, first-time buyers, more finance for technological innovation and green investments.
China’s foreign trade made impressive gains in 2021, reaching $6.05 trillion, as it functioned as a source of supply for the rest of the Covid-stricken world. Trade with the United States increased by 28.7% ($755.6 billion) and India by 43.3% (total of $125.66 billion, Indian exports of $28.14 billion , imports of $97.52 billion). The increase in global demand was mainly responsible for the 8.1% growth of the Chinese economy in 2021.
Chinese leaders fear external demand will hold up as other major economies emerge from Covid and start exporting this year. Consumption in China has not exceeded 55% of GDP (54.3% in 2020) in recent years due to Chinese saving habits for health, education and old age expenses. The government is therefore repeatedly forced to resort to large investments to drive up growth rates.
It is now trying to increase investment in research and innovation (its R&D spending reached 2.4% of GDP in 2020), the adoption of smart technologies and the digital economy. Although these technologies generate efficiency gains and to some extent mitigate the negative impact of the decline in labor, they will not mitigate the negative impact of the latter on the decline in consumption. China will therefore be forced to accept sub-5% economic growth in the coming years as it rebalances its economy away from unproductive spending and begins to experience the negative effects of population decline.
Sources
2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/xi-resets-policy-priorities-to-boost-economy-362717
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022