Xi redefines policy priorities to boost economy

Yogesh Gupta

former ambassador

The Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) of China, held in Beijing from December 8 to 10, 2021, decided that all stakeholders should actively work to maintain the stability of the macro-economy in view of the new challenges as the country hosts the Winter Olympics from February 4. to December 20, 2022 and the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) later this year. What has prompted economic planners to rethink policy direction is the sharp decline in China’s GDP growth rate from 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 to 7.9% in the second quarter, 4.9% in the third quarter and 4% in the fourth quarter.

Structural changes ordered by President Xi Jinping, such as cuts in lending to the real estate sector, lower emission targets leading to power cuts and zero tolerance for Covid-19, have played a significant role in the slowdown. of economic growth. Xi is personally involved in directing property policies as he sees the sector’s uncontrolled growth as a threat to China’s economic stability.

The new measures taken by the Xi regime included severe restrictions on the granting of bank loans, the possibility for highly indebted developers to not contain large unproductive expenses and the announcement of a property tax on a trial basis in certain provinces to discourage the purchase of several properties in order to curb speculation. . Given that the real estate sector accounts for 29% of the Chinese economy, these measures, according to some economists, could reduce China’s GDP growth by around 0.5% in 2022 and beyond. These restrictions have put a strain on the finances of the local government, as the sale of land is an important source of income. Several local governments cut salaries for their staff, weakening consumption.

Over the past two years, China has taken several steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, including controlling its coal-fired power plants to meet its targets for peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, reduce carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by more than 65% (compared to 2005 level) by 2030, increase the share of non-fossil fuels and forest stock. Decreased power generation from coal-fired power plants and rationing since September 2021 have disrupted industrial production in many provinces as several industries have been forced to cut production and cut jobs. Recurring Covid outbreaks in some regions and China’s zero-tolerance approach have again forced several businesses to shut down and confine around 20 million people to their homes. The operations of several companies in the technology, education and gaming sectors have been affected by regulatory measures, leading to lower revenues and job losses.

At CEWC, it was felt that new external challenges had arisen as President Biden not only continued the policies of his predecessor, but also took a tougher line with his allies toward China. The comprehensive investment agreement with the EU remained frozen and China’s relations with Australia and Japan deteriorated. These countries have become more vocal in their criticism of China’s human rights record and have applied a number of sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals for their investments and exports. Several Chinese leaders appeared nervous about slowing economic growth in 2022, when Xi is set to seek an unprecedented third presidential term. They advised him to prioritize maintaining growth and stability so that the Chinese economy can convey an image of strength.

Amid China’s deteriorating external environment, the conference identified securing supplies of primary commodities such as food, soybeans, minerals and energy as a priority to prepare for the post-Covid world. . “The Chinese people’s bowl of rice should be held firmly in their own hands at all times,” Xi said. He stressed the need to establish a strategic reserve of materials to ensure minimum needs at critical times and to work on a comprehensive conservation strategy. The other four agreed priorities were “common prosperity, capital regulation, defusing major financial risks and carbon neutrality. Concerns have been raised over high levels of unemployment among migrants, youth and possible currency outflows as the US dollar strengthens following rising interest rates.

Given these reasons, it was agreed that the government should give more policy support to the economy. China’s central bank had also sent dovish signals, cutting the reserve requirement ratio for banks away from central banks in developed countries. Although policymakers remained committed to structural reforms, there was agreement to slow regulatory repression and provide targeted support to SMEs, first-time buyers, more finance for technological innovation and green investments.

China’s foreign trade made impressive gains in 2021, reaching $6.05 trillion, as it functioned as a source of supply for the rest of the Covid-stricken world. Trade with the United States increased by 28.7% ($755.6 billion) and India by 43.3% (total of $125.66 billion, Indian exports of $28.14 billion , imports of $97.52 billion). The increase in global demand was mainly responsible for the 8.1% growth of the Chinese economy in 2021.

Chinese leaders fear external demand will hold up as other major economies emerge from Covid and start exporting this year. Consumption in China has not exceeded 55% of GDP (54.3% in 2020) in recent years due to Chinese saving habits for health, education and old age expenses. The government is therefore repeatedly forced to resort to large investments to drive up growth rates.

It is now trying to increase investment in research and innovation (its R&D spending reached 2.4% of GDP in 2020), the adoption of smart technologies and the digital economy. Although these technologies generate efficiency gains and to some extent mitigate the negative impact of the decline in labor, they will not mitigate the negative impact of the latter on the decline in consumption. China will therefore be forced to accept sub-5% economic growth in the coming years as it rebalances its economy away from unproductive spending and begins to experience the negative effects of population decline.