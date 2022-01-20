Turkey still interested in transporting Israeli gas to Europe, says Erdogan – Middle East Monitor





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he remains interested in transporting Israeli natural gas to Europe via Turkey as Ankara’s relations with Tel Aviv continue to improve. According to a transcript released yesterday by the Turkish presidency, Erdogan told reporters that “if [Israeli gas] would be brought to Europe, it could only be done through Turkey.” He added that his country and Israel “can sit down and talk about the conditions.” Erdogan’s comments come after the US this week withdrew its support for the EastMed pipeline project, the deal to transport Israeli gas along a 1,900 kilometer pipeline through Cyprus to supply Europe in energy, with the aim of reducing the continent’s dependence on Russia. gas. The United States abandoned the deal due to its cost, the need to move to renewable energy sources, and the potential regional instability the project would have caused, particularly following discontent and outrage. of Turkey in the face of bypass projects. READ: Erdogan tells visiting rabbis that Turkey’s ties with Israel ‘will always be strong’ In his comments, Erdogan said he was not surprised that the United States withdrew its support for the EastMed pipeline because it would have been very expensive. He also mentioned the positive engagements between Turkey and Israel in recent months, stating that “we are talking to the Israeli President [Isaac] Herzog. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is also [communicating] with us at different levels.” The Turkish president defended his efforts to improve relations with Tel Aviv, saying that “if we make policies, it cannot be with [a] fight or quarrel. We must keep politics in line with peace.” Turkey and Israel had previously planned to cooperate in transporting gas to Europe in 2016, with the aim of reconciling their relations. These negotiations failed following Israel’s transgressive actions in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, which resulted in condemnation by Turkey and the breakdown of relations. READ: Will Turkish efforts to hold Israel to account for its crimes bear fruit?

