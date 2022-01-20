Indonesia replaces sinking Jakarta with new capital Nusantara: Details here | world news





Indonesia’s parliament has passed a law to move the country’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara. It is the most significant advancement of an idea that the country’s leaders have been toying with for years. The new State Capital Law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious $32 billion mega-project, also stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed. “The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new economic center of gravity,” Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament after the bill passed. Why is Indonesia moving the capital from Jakarta? The plan was formulated as Jakarta is prone to flooding due to climate change. The sinking megalopolis also suffers from chronic congestion and air pollution. Monoarfa said the relocation of the capital to Nusantara is based on several considerations, regional benefits and welfare and with a vision of the birth of a new economic center of gravity in the middle of the archipelago. President Joko Widodo first announced that the capital would be moved in 2019, but the move was delayed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. How fast is Jakarta sinking? Jakarta sits on swampy ground near the sea – making it particularly prone to flooding – and is one of the fastest sinking cities on Earth, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). It has been falling into the Java Sea at an alarming rate due to over-extraction of groundwater. Jakarta is also one of the most overcrowded urban regions in the world. It is home to more than 10 million people, including around 30 million in the greater metropolitan area, according to the United Nations. About Nusantara The name of the new city was chosen by Widodo. It is a Javanese term that translates to “archipelago” in the Indonesian language. It is located in the jungle of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo. According to data from the National Planning and Development Agency, the total area of ​​the new capital will be around 256,143 hectares (approximately 2,561 square kilometers) – almost all of which will be converted from forest area. Indonesia owns the majority of Borneo, the world’s third largest island, with Malaysia and Brunei each holding parts of its northern region. The initial relocation will begin between 2022 and 2024. Nusantara would follow in the footsteps of new capitals of other countries, including Brazil and Myanmar. It will strengthen supply chains and put Indonesia “in a more strategic position on global trade routes, investment flows and technological innovation”, the government said in a statement. The new capital has been labeled by the government as a low-carbon “super hub” that will support the pharmaceutical, healthcare and technology sectors and drive sustainable growth beyond the island of Java. Nusantara will be headed by a principal authority whose position is equivalent to that of a minister.

