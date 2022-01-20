Imran Khan should prepare for civil-military tensions with the first national security policy





A friend recently sent me a chart of data from The Economist highlighting Pakistan’s inflation rate as the third highest in the world at 12.3%. Unsurprisingly, people assume that the country’s recently released national security policy, which is being hailed domestically in some quarters as a great achievement, indicates a change in posture. Islamabad wants to correct its internal balance. It is believed that Pakistan is ready to look inward and hence has not been stuck with India’s Article 370 and even talked about peace in the region.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has in any case announced the desired transition from geo-strategy to geo-economics. Such a leap is unlikely because the National Security Policy (NSP) is cautious and unbold. Unlike his predecessors Nawaz Sharif or Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Imran Khan lacks clarity of mind as to the need for peace in the region for which it is essential to reach out to the big neighbor.

It is not that Pakistan does not feel the importance of turning away from the conflict and establishing commercial links with India, but that it is dominated by its tactical and strategic need to improve its conditions without having looks weak. He is too overwhelmed by his army. start looking within and repairing its inner fences. The mess is far bigger than the US-trained NSA could clean up without fixing the fence to where it should be. The civil-military imbalance, far too central to managing the shift from geostrategy to geoeconomics, was simply not addressed.

NSP has its roots in the government of Nawaz Sharif

Notwithstanding the impression that may be created that this is a new effort, the history of the NSP dates back to early 2013. I remember the vineyard in Islamabad was abuzz with stories of interest from army chiefs for establishing trade relations with New Delhi. Army Chief General Ashfaq Kayani even mentioned during his address to the Pakistani Military Academy in Kakul that the real threat to the country was internal and not Indian.

Kayani, who has a reputation as a thinking general, may have wanted to focus on the bigger problem of terrorism inside the country and, to some extent, the economy. Its extension, however, weakened it, especially in the face of institutional toughs. I remember my conversations with various generals, in particular the former ISPR DG, Major General Athar Abbas, that the army was open to the concept of trading with India but not to the idea of ​​letting Nawaz Sharif trace his own way.

But that wasn’t the only change Kayani was aiming for. According to him, the starting point for peace then and still today is to reorganize governance to include the army in an institutional and permanent way. In 2013, the then newly elected government of Nawaz Sharif agreed to move away from the Cabinet Defense Committee (DCC) system and move fairly quickly to the Cabinet Committee for National Security (CCNS) in which the four senior generals would get invited without becoming its members.

Shortly thereafter, the Prime Minister changed the structure and nomenclature. It was called the National Security Committee on the same model as the National Security Council. The four senior generals were equal members and the NSC was given a decision-making role. Nawaz Sharif was probably unwilling, which is why he only called NSC meetings nine times and was accused of leaking information to the press, hence the infamous Dawnleaks.

Interestingly, his first national security adviser, Sartaj Aziz, accepted the idea of ​​the NSC and supported this system of governance. In his book Between dreams and realities, Aziz talks about the parliament’s lack of capacity to deal with military matters such as the purchase of arms, which is why the new system aimed to exploit parliamentary powers.

A system to favor the armies why not?

There are quite a few senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who are happy to support a system that tips the balance of governance in favor of the armed forces or favors a permanent role for generals. . It also means that even with a change of government that may come after the next election, the NSP and its institutional paraphernalia will remain. Although very ambitious, the NSA plans to institute a system in which national security policy becomes the main apparatus of government. He can then not only refine and revise the vision statement each year or whenever the need arises, but also monitor its implementation.

Reading the various articles that have been written so far, it was only former foreign minister Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry who pointed to the potential problem of inter-institutional rivalry.

Other departments that have been there long enough will have problems. But then, Moeed Yusuf’s best bet is to invest in a military-bureaucratic structure that does not challenge senior commanders but offers to play second fiddle.

NSP follows the “have your cake and eat it too” model

An unbalanced civil-military governance formula is a bane to any possible change in Pakistan, let alone the Herculean shift from military security to economic and human security. It was just days before Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the NSP and underscored his government’s transformative frenzy, when Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced a deal with China to buy 25 J-10 fighter jets in order to improve the balance of conventional armaments, which, according to the ministers view, was disturbed by the Indian Rafale.

The military establishment may be at a standstill to improve the economy and increase the size of the pie to get a better slice for themselves. However, this is a no-win situation, as economic development and growth requires a diversion of resources from the military to the civilian sector and the armed forces allow the political class to take control of governance. In this regard, the NSP tastes like having the cake and eating it as it has tried to present on paper a perfect balance between military security and human and economic security if necessary without making serious calculations.

Towards full state control

Over the past 10 years, the Pakistan Army has acquired several major naval weapon systems to focus on growing maritime security needs. The Air Force has also cautiously, if not greedily, satisfied its palate. Not to mention the constant expansion of the military-commercial-industrial sector, where the armed forces and their social bodies gradually entered all areas. This not only leaves little room for the private sector, but also limits the options the civilian sector can explore and add to the economy.

The military-dominated authoritarian state structure is expected to solidify with the upcoming elections. A possible change in the formula of political parties in parliament will not necessarily change the political balance. The establishment weathered that part of the domestic storm where it feared a wave of resentment from the general public. Resentment against poor economic conditions and the Khan government did not multiply into meaningful resistance against military authoritarianism.

It also means well for the longevity of national security policy, which will continue to thrive and excite security and political geeks in the region to come up with equally clever formulas. NSP is good to introduce, but unlikely to be effective for real change.

Ayesha Siddiqa is a Senior Fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London. She is the author of Military Inc. She tweets @iamthedrifter. Views are personal.

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)

