Why Modi is the new Nehru for the Indian cultural right

Prime Minister Narendra Modis political ancestry, and what it means for India, is as impactful and far-reaching as the political imprint left by the countrys first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi may be the mirror opposite of most things Nehru stood for, but in terms of impact, the tectonic shifts he has heralded in Indian politics are Nehruvian in scale. So deep and wide-ranging is the societal impact of Moditva that, of all Indian prime ministers, he can be compared with only Nehru.

This may seem like a strange comparison to make. Nehru, after all, is the most reviled name in the Indian Rights political lexicon. He is often lampooned as soft, wimpish and placatory, as opposed to Modi, who embodies, for his political supporters, strength, manliness and resoluteness.

So, what are the similarities? At a fundamental level, just as Nehru created the Nehruvian orderchampioning a new idea of ​​India as a modernist, reforming and rights-based society after Independence, one that came to be accepted by both the elites and most mass voters as the dominant narrative of what it meant to be Indian Modis two successive national electoral triumphs in 2014 and 2019 embody an alternative idea of ​​India: soaked in a hard nationalism and an unapologetic espousal of Hindu identity wrapped within the idea of ​​a more efficient welfare-focused state.

Ideationally, Indira Gandhi did not represent a radically new narrative of the nation from her fathers. She inherited the Nehruvian template on secularism and socialism but significantly altered it by centralizing power as part of a hard-nosed realpolitik approach. Indiras India, in many ways, was a negative mutation of Nehrus foundational ideas of the Indian republic. It hard-coded into the earlier ideology of developmentalism, a new socialist rhetoric, an insidious leadership cult, the principle of dynastic succession in politics and a severe reduction of inner-party democracy. It may, in practice, have hollowed out and made redundant many of the key principles of Nehruvian Indiabut it did so in the name of those same ideals. Indira did lead India to victory in the 1971 war, which reshaped the map of South Asia. Among her other achievements, she also heralded the drive to food self-reliance with the Green Revolution. On balance, though, her record, which included the imposition of the Emergency, is chequered. Her political positioning was always framed within a narrative of continuing the legacy of Nehrus India. Other Indian prime ministers, Congress and non-Congress, had vastly differing approaches to governance, but in terms of big ideas, they too largely worked within the same broad framework of nationhood that was formulated at Independence. They did not upend it.

The Modi era, by contrast, represents a radically different attempt at a moral reordering of the nation. In another era, Nehru too single-handedly went against the dominant thinking in the post-Gandhi Congress, led by party satraps who were steeped in Hindu traditionalism, to frame the first Indian election primarily as a contest between what he called communal organizations like the RSS and the Jan Sangh and the forces of progress. He framed communalism as the foremost question before the country in that election, at a time when the Jan Sangh had been born only four days before voting started, the Hindu Mahasabha had only recently turned into a political party and the RSS was not contesting elections. The major Opposition parties of the time were not Hindu nationalist; they were socialist. The Jan Sangh only won 3 per cent of the votes in 1952, the Socialist Party 10.5 per cent and the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party 5.7 per cent.

For one, like Nehru, [Modi] is uncompromising and unambiguous about his partys ideology and ideals. As he emphasized in a victory speech after his second national election win in 2019, his partys journey from do se dobara (from two to once again) stood out because we never stepped back from our path, never let our ideals dim. We will never leave our ideals, nor our sanskaar. This stout defense of ideas is not that different from Nehrus stringent insistence in the 1952 election campaign on what he called an all-out war on communalism, against sinister communal elements that would bring ruin and death to the country.

Second, Modi is unambiguous on the secularism question and what his party sees as its cynical manipulation. For thirty continuous years especially, he has argued emphatically, it was such a printout, such a tag that had become so fashionable. That whatever you do, you put it on. It was like doing a Ganga bath to get good credit [punya]. The name of this tag and it was totally fake was secularism. As he later told his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, minorities were made to live in fear because of vote-bank politics and this must end with sabka saath, sabka vikas being extended to sabka vishwas.

Third, like Nehrus conception of an Indian tryst with destiny and India awakening after a long slumberas he outlined in his famous speech on the eve of Indian independence in 1947 Modi offers to his supporters the vision of a radical break with the past and of a future new Bharath. This is unlike Indira, whose politics was largely about fixing the present, continuing the skeletal outline of the Nehruvian dream and retaining power. The conception of a new Bharat is a recurring theme in Modis discourse. As he stressed in his 2019 victory speech, You will have to leave the thought process of the twentieth century. This is the twenty-first century, this is a new Bharat. If the Nehruvian order and idea of ​​development was represented by Nehrus characterization of big dams as the temples of modern India, in Modis India, outside the realm of identity politics, this is best symbolized by toilets as the new vehicle of upward mobility and progress.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the World Economic Forum in January 2022 as WEF president Borge Brende and WEF executive chairman Klaus Schwab listen. For no other prime minister, since Nehru, has the narrative and image of being a global leader been so crucial to their domestic persona as it has been for Modi, writes Mehta.

Fourth, just as Nehru saw economics essentially as a tool for development and delivering millions out of poverty, so does Modi. His declaration that there are only two castes of Indians now, those that are poor and those engaged in alleviating poverty, is intellectually not dissimilar to the Nehruvian idea of ​​a welfare state and what came to be known in the 1940s as the Bombay Plan to harness private capitalism for nationalist goals.

Fifth, if Nehru was chacha, or uncle, to an entire generation of Indians and appealed especially to newly empowered women voters, Modi too has assiduously courted students and a new generation of young voters with his direct outreach to exam-taking students and an aggressive new wave of women voters.

My generation grew up in India of the 1980s with the legend of the republics first prime minister who loved kids. We read children-oriented collections of his, like Letters from a Father to His Daughter, which were sold in all government publishing outlets, and celebrated his birthday on 14 November each year as Childrens Day. (India switched from the UN-mandated date of Childrens Day to Nehrus birthday after his death in 1964.) The result was that several generations of Indian children grew up with Nehru embedded in their mental maps as an icon of political life.

Similarly, since 2014, Modi has spent several episodes of his monthly All India Radio show Mann ki Baat focused on students, youth and especially on the stress of examinations. In a country with the worlds largest youth bulge and arguably one of the most competitive systems of school examinations anywhere, this specific outreach to pre-voting age students has been so far understudied by political scientists and journalists. However, it is clear that the power of Indias biggest mass mediumradio, simulcast in multiple regional languages ​​and on private radio networkscombined with the digital reach of the governments interactive MyGov.in has made it a fundamental outreach tool for reshaping the mental maps of a new generation.

Sixth, if Nehru was Gandhis anointed heir, Modi has explicitly sought to appropriate the Mahatmas legacy. Take, for instance, his call for a national renewal mission coinciding with the seventy-fifth anniversary of Gandhis Quit India movement. When Gandhi died in 1948, Nehru turned to the radio to deliver one of his most emotional speeches, saying that the light has gone out of our lives. Modi has used his radio programming in particular to drive home his appropriation of Gandhi. It is not an accident that his signature Swachh Bharat program was symbolically launched on 2 October 2014, Gandhis birth anniversary. The very next day, Modi launched his Mann ki Baat radio show, telling Indian viewers that when it comes to cleanliness, the most inspiring icon is Mahatma Gandhi. This is why, he said, he had launched his clarion call to make India dirt-free by the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

Finally, for no other prime minister, since Nehru, has the narrative and image of being a global leader been so crucial to their domestic persona as it has been for Modi. Foreign policy has seldom been a vote-winner in Indian politics. Yet, for Nehru, his pivotal role in global affairs, his creation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and his outsized role as spokesperson for the postcolonial developing world were inseparable from his influence at home and his irreplaceability as a domestic leader. Of course, globalism was a key part of Indira Gandhis politics too. She used the pageantry of NAM summits and domestic events like the 1982 Asian Games to play statesman. Rajiv Gandhis youthful image symbolized a new India, and Manmohan Singhs erudition led to US President Barack Obama praising him as a man with uncommon wisdom, who even appeared holy to the Western eye. But no one since Nehru has made the perception of foreign clout as central to their local imagery as Modi has.

Whether you believe in Narendra Modi or firmly oppose his politics, the point is that he represents a new epoch in Indian politics. No prime minister since Nehru has embodied so much political power. Modi has not only led his party to two successive victories at the national level, he also presided over its replacing of the Congress as Indias predominant national party, ushering in a new era of party politics.

The Congress under Nehru and Indira dominated Indian politics for decades The BJP, committed to ushering in a Congress-mukt Bharat, Congress-free India, has filled the vacuum created by the decline of the Congress with its own BJP system. The how and why of that is the story this book tells.

Excerpted with permission from The New BJP: Modi and the Making of the World’s Largest Political Party by Nalin Mehta, published by Westland

