Supreme Court breaks with Trump over Jan. 6 attack





On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s attempt to undermine an investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

In a single-paragraph order, the court effectively ensured that the U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot would obtain documents that could reveal the extent of Trump’s role in these events. This is a departure from the courts’ conservative approach to Trump when he was president, when it effectively thwarted efforts by congressional committees to obtain Trump’s financial records while Trump was still in office. function.

The Court did not reveal how each judge voted, but Judge Clarence Thomas publicly noted his dissent.

Trump v. Thompson relates to hundreds of pages of Trump White House documents, which are currently held by the National Archives. The committee is seeking a wide range of White House documents relating to the attack on the Capitol, Trump’s activities around January 6, 2021, and other documents that may shed light on Trump’s efforts to thwart the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden. The former president says those documents could not be turned over to the committee because they are protected from congressional investigators by executive privilege.

Executive privilege exists to foster frank conversations between a president and his advisers, on the theory that advisers will be reluctant to give unpopular but valuable advice to a president if that advice could soon become public in a courtroom or hall. Senate committee. . The Supreme Court ruled in 1977 that this privilege survives the terms of individual presidents, but the privilege is weaker for former presidents than for an incumbent.

Trump’s attempt to block congressional Democrats’ investigation into his role in the January 6 events raises serious and substantial concerns, according to the Supreme Court’s new order in Trump. The Court noted that the questions the case raises, of when a former president can obtain a court order restraining the disclosure of confidential documents from his tenure, in the face of a decision by the incumbent president to waive the privilege, are unprecedented. . But the court ultimately ruled that those issues could wait another day, implying, in the process, that Trump’s attempt to assert privilege here is particularly weak.

A lower court, the judges note, found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent. Thus, Trump’s status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the courts’ decision.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote a separate opinion, joined by no other judge. He complains that the lower court suggested that a former president could not successfully invoke presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his presidency. Kavanaugh spends a few pages disagreeing with this claim and, in a nod to Kavanaugh’s concerns, the court order essentially overturns those parts of the lower court’s opinion.

But these relatively minor changes to the lower courts’ decision do not change the fact that this case is a loss for Trump. It’s a loss that is entirely within existing law to the point where it would have been alarming if the Court had intervened on Trump’s behalf. But it’s still a loss.

