Politics
Xi’s message to Davos: avoiding zero-sum games for a better future
Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab (L) listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping, seen on the television screen (R), speaking via video link, at the opening of the virtual sessions of the WEF Davos Agenda at WEF Headquarters in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland on January 17, 2022. /Getty
Editor’s note: Hamzah Rifaat Hussain, a former visiting scholar at the Stimson Center in Washington and a former research assistant at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, is a television presenter at Indus News in Pakistan. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.
The 2022 World Economic Forum, also known as the Davos Agenda, brought together some of the world’s most prominent heads of state and CEOs to strategize and address critical challenges facing the global economy. This year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken of avoiding the “Cold War mentality” for a more peaceful world order by easing inequality, reducing military tensions and building trust within the community of nations. The truth is that the international community needs holistic, practical and quick solutions to save the struggling global economy and a message of collective will is needed in 2022 and beyond.
For this to happen, the drivers of Cold War binaries must be tackled head-on, and President Xi’s message to the global village at the summit focused on countering bellicose rhetoric that promotes divisions and prevents prejudices. act as impediments to peaceful development. The comments have historical merit with the existence of compelling evidence that China is spearheading the cause of globalization and calling for de-escalation to promote global peace and security.
It should be noted, however, that the following years also fit into the quintessential definitions of the hegemonic designs pursued by the United States, marked by its unilateralism in the form of pernicious sanctions, tariffs on sovereign states and military adventurism in places geographical areas destined to become regional. connectivity hubs such as Asia-Pacific.
By contrast, China has repeatedly pushed aside Cold War binaries by consolidating apolitical alliances, including the regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, aimed at eliminating 90% of global tariffs and building up 30% of global GDP as epitome of global cooperation in the era of the pandemic, as President Xi has mentioned.
Note further that such moves avoided great power politics encapsulated in toxic military alliances such as AUKUS and QUAD, which proved to be recurring themes throughout 2021, hinting at Cold War binaries.
In addition, China’s increasing emphasis on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which can alleviate the socio-economic challenges of some of the world’s worst-hit countries, such as Afghanistan, stands in stark contrast to US policies that stifle financial aid to the Middle Eastern country, which has not seen prosperity after 20 years of war.
A worker organizes the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China at domestic medical stores in Entebbe, Uganda, July 31, 2021. /Xinhua
A worker organizes the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China at domestic medical stores in Entebbe, Uganda, July 31, 2021. /Xinhua
The message to mitigate warmongering propaganda and bigotry has become even more relevant as vaccine inequities haunt the world, strangle the global economy and undermine inclusive growth. Unilateralism and protectionism are two drivers of these persistent inequalities and the truth is that developing countries continue to be the beneficiaries of limited access to vaccines, which requires coordinated responses from the international community.
Regional blocs, which China has long sought to promote, can ensure that unfettered access to vaccines for all segments of society can materialize, given that COVID-19 has a direct impact on economic prosperity. The revival of the global economy also depends on the sharing of best practices, scientific information, investments in the health sectors and the equitable distribution of resources in the absence of crude corporatization in a multilateral framework. In 2021, President Xi spoke of letting the torch of multilateralism light the way for humanity to follow and this message continues in the fight against the pandemic and the revival of sovereign economies. Likewise, the presence of crude populism, one-sided orientations or indifference to the plight of various communities around the world are obstacles that need to be addressed.
Rebuilding, reviving and bridging the development gap while embracing trust and social cohesion within the international community to ameliorate socio-economic woes is key to a prosperous future for all. It is high time to push back against subversive tactics and set aside Cold War thinking. This is President Xi Jinping’s message at Davos 2022 and therein lies the key to a bright future.
