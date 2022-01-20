Xi’s message to Davos: avoiding zero-sum games for a better future

Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab (L) listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping, seen on the television screen (R), speaking via video link, at the opening of the virtual sessions of the WEF Davos Agenda at WEF Headquarters in Cologny near Geneva, Switzerland on January 17, 2022. /Getty

Editor’s note: Hamzah Rifaat Hussain, a former visiting scholar at the Stimson Center in Washington and a former research assistant at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, is a television presenter at Indus News in Pakistan. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

The 2022 World Economic Forum, also known as the Davos Agenda, brought together some of the world’s most prominent heads of state and CEOs to strategize and address critical challenges facing the global economy. This year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken of avoiding the “Cold War mentality” for a more peaceful world order by easing inequality, reducing military tensions and building trust within the community of nations. The truth is that the international community needs holistic, practical and quick solutions to save the struggling global economy and a message of collective will is needed in 2022 and beyond.

For this to happen, the drivers of Cold War binaries must be tackled head-on, and President Xi’s message to the global village at the summit focused on countering bellicose rhetoric that promotes divisions and prevents prejudices. act as impediments to peaceful development. The comments have historical merit with the existence of compelling evidence that China is spearheading the cause of globalization and calling for de-escalation to promote global peace and security.

It should be noted, however, that the following years also fit into the quintessential definitions of the hegemonic designs pursued by the United States, marked by its unilateralism in the form of pernicious sanctions, tariffs on sovereign states and military adventurism in places geographical areas destined to become regional. connectivity hubs such as Asia-Pacific.

By contrast, China has repeatedly pushed aside Cold War binaries by consolidating apolitical alliances, including the regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, aimed at eliminating 90% of global tariffs and building up 30% of global GDP as epitome of global cooperation in the era of the pandemic, as President Xi has mentioned.

Note further that such moves avoided great power politics encapsulated in toxic military alliances such as AUKUS and QUAD, which proved to be recurring themes throughout 2021, hinting at Cold War binaries.

In addition, China’s increasing emphasis on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which can alleviate the socio-economic challenges of some of the world’s worst-hit countries, such as Afghanistan, stands in stark contrast to US policies that stifle financial aid to the Middle Eastern country, which has not seen prosperity after 20 years of war.