Boris Johnson tells rebels ‘go ahead’ as he vows to fight for his job | Political news

A defiant Boris Johnson clings to power, insisting he won’t step down even if his Conservative Party enemies force a vote of confidence in his leadership

The prime minister is determined to fight back, spurred by an apparent split among the Tory plotters over when to launch their coup and who should succeed him.

Mr Johnson’s allies also believe the defection of Bury South MP Christian Wakeford may have rallied some wavering Tory backbenchers behind the embattled Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s supporters also claim he has bought himself time, with some of his would-be killers being persuaded to give him a reprieve until Whitehall’s ‘partygate’ report comes out.

The report, written by senior civil servant Sue Gray, is not due until next week and the Prime Minister’s allies will now put massive pressure on rebel MPs to wait until then before striking.

Boris Johnson begins the response

And as the Prime Minister fights to survive, some MPs believe the number of letters to 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady asking for a vote of confidence is now around 30, still well below the 54 needed to trigger a vote.

In full: PM denies lying about parties



The Prime Minister himself, who was meanwhile in a dejected mood during a television interview on Tuesday, is now said to be ready to fight against his enemies and has told his allies: “Go ahead”.

But after trying to bribe the rebels with “red meat” policies such as dropping COVID Plan B rules, attacking the BBC and sending gunboats across the English Channel, Mr Johnson now faces a tax showdown.

Announcement of lifting of England rules on face masks, passports and working from home

The rebels are now demanding a reversal on the hard-fought £12billion-a-year tax hike, through higher National Insurance contributions to fund health and social care, in return for their support.

Johnson could face two confidence votes in a year as Tory MPs consider rule change

Which Conservative MPs called on the Prime Minister to resign?

“In the name of God, go!”

Amid the feverish mood came Senior Tory MP David Davis, who sensationally told the Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s Questions: ‘In the name of God, go!’ also ratcheted up the pressure on Mr Johnson.

PM said ‘in the name of god come on’



The former Brexit secretary has now told the Daily Telegraph that the Conservative Party stands to ‘die to death by 1,000 cuts’ and suffer a year of agony ‘unless it changes its leader.

PM toxicity spreads throughout the party

Mr Davis’ bomb attack on Mr Johnson in the Commons came at the end of a PMQ which began with Bury South Labor MP Christian Wakeford, dramatically crossing the Commons floor and defecting to Labor.

As voters in his constituency wake up to a Labor MP just two years after Mr Wakeford was elected as a Tory, Labor will try to press its edge in the city.

Tory defector explains his decision



Labor tries to exploit Tory chaos

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver a speech in Bury attacking the government over the cost of living and unveiling Labour’s plans to tackle it.

“We have a choice,” she will say. “We can continue with the same approach.

“Or we can do things differently, with an approach based on bringing people together in a national effort, and understanding that Britain’s real wealth is to be found, not in the bank accounts of Party cronies. conservative, but in the effort and talent of tens of millions of workers.

“Under Keir Starmer, Labor has changed, but so has the Conservatives. The Conservatives used to be called the business party. But that’s a distant memory.”

For the Prime Minister, the next few days will be crucial, with his team desperately hoping that there will be no more devastating revelations this weekend about the parties in Downing Street.