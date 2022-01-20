Pakistan to compensate 36 Chinese victims of terrorist attack on hydropower project





Islamabad: The Pakistani government will compensate the 36 Chinese nationals working on a major hydroelectric project who died or were injured in a terrorist attack in the restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year, a decision aimed at appeasing its ally by all the times, according to a media report said Wednesday.

On July 13, 10 Chinese nationals, mostly engineers, were killed and 26 others seriously injured after a suicide attack against a bus transporting them to the Dasu hydroelectric project site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, will decide on the amount of compensation to be paid to these Chinese victims, with figures ranging from $4.6 million to $20.3 million dollars, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. .

The Dasu hydroelectric project is financed by the World Bank and does not fall under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The compensation payment aims to eliminate a major irritant in bilateral relations, according to the report.

Cash-strapped Pakistan decided to make the payment despite having no legal or contractual obligation for the government, he said.

China reportedly retaliated and canceled a scheduled CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, according to the report.

Following the terrorist attack, Chinese contractors had also halted work on the project and demanded compensation to the tune of $37 million, 500% more than the Chinese government would have provided if the attack s was produced in China. , says the report.

The Pakistani government initially tried to downplay the terrorist attack by labeling the incident a gas leak.

But later Islamabad acknowledged it was a terrorist attack. China had also sent a group of experts to investigate the attack.

Incidentally, four Pakistani nationals were also killed in the attack, but Imran Khan’s government did not provide details on their eligibility for compensation, according to the report.

The decision to compensate Chinese nationals comes just two days after the ruling Pakistan-i-Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government transferred funds and first salary to the widow of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally lynched to death by a furious mob last December in Sialkot over allegations of blasphemy, Geo TV reported.

Funds of USD 100,000 and the first salary of USD 1667 committed by Rajco Industries for the next 10 years announced by Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI have been transferred to the account of the late Sri Lankan leader’s widow Mr. Priyantha Kumara in Sri Lanka, PTI had said in a tweet.

