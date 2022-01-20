Pro-life movement must dissociate itself from Donald Trump: Panelists discuss future of post-Roe abortion policy





WASHINGTON (CNS) — Assuming the Supreme Court upholds Mississippis law banning most abortions after 15 weeks in its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Care, the future of the pro-life movement may hinge on a move away from partisan politics, particularly an alignment with Republican politicians.

That was one of the conclusions of an online roundtable discussion Jan. 18 on the Pro-Life Movement at a Crossroads: Dobbs and a Divided Society, sponsored by Georgetown University’s Thought Initiative. Catholic social and public life.

This line-up in recent years has included President Donald Trump, who spoke at the March for Life 2020 rally on the National Mall.

He also named three Supreme Court justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – who are expected to play key roles in upholding Mississippis law in Dobbs, a case seen by many as a direct challenge to the ruling. from 1973 Roe vs. Wade. , which legalized abortion nationwide. The Dobbs decision is expected within a few months.

And the alignment will be evident at the January 21 March for Life. For a fundraising breakfast before the march on Capitol Hill, all 42 invited members of Congress, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, are Republicans.

I think it’s important to know that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that will mean … a bigger divide between Democratic-dominated states and Republicans when it comes to their abortion laws, said Dan Williams, a history professor at the University of West Georgia.

Thus, even if a number of states adopt restrictive policies, we can expect other states to adopt a more permissive policy making abortion more accessible, not only for women in these states, but also for women who wish to cross state lines to have an abortion, he says.

In fact, if the 16 states in the South and Midwest that are likely to restrict abortion…are allowed (to) and close all abortion clinics, it won’t equal the number of abortion clinics in New York, he said.

One of the challenges of the pro-life community is its inability to appeal to African Americans, said Gloria Purvis, podcast host at America Media. We have to be sensitive…that racism exists, not just in the womb with abortion, but also outside the womb.

We need to dissociate the movement from being seen as strictly politically conservative, because those words for some communities mean racist, and we need to help people understand that we are not that, and we need to call out the leaders of our movement who have does and seems to perpetuate things contrary to our pro-life values,” she added.

I think there’s room to work with Democrats and Republicans, but to do that we need to depoliticize pro-life issues, Williams said.

The pro-life movement is identified with a Republican party that a number of people outside it, who are skeptical of Trump, see as dangerous to American democracy, he added. .

If the pro-life movement is very closely associated with the Republican Party, which I fear in the minds of many people, he continued, it is going to be very difficult to convince people who are skeptical of of the movement, anyway, it’s a movement that cares about justice, it’s a movement that cares about women, it cares about the greater social good.

Williams asked: Did the pro-life movement inadvertently engage in utilitarian thinking that would eventually tarnish the moral reputation of the movement?

Law is one of our best and most important educators, said Erika Bachiochi, a legal scholar at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy in Washington.

And so when you push back, when you have the ability to even allow lawmakers to pass laws that protect unborn children more, she said, I think that can reset the culture, so when people engage in sexual activity, which is the precursor to an unexpected pregnancy, they may begin to take this consequence, which is asymmetrical for women, more seriously.

Bachiochi said she thinks first and foremost about irresponsible men. For this reason… at the time of Trump’s inauguration – when I couldn’t vote for him every time – I wrote… how he was the first representative of the pro-life movement because of the way he was talking about women.

Bachiochi said she hoped for Trump’s decoupling from the pro-life movement. Let’s hope he doesn’t come back to the White House. Let’s hope he doesn’t run anymore.

In this way, she said, abortion opens the floodgates to the sexual prerogative that men arrogate to themselves — Hey, you can go get an abortion.

But we have to see the silver linings and look at the ways he pushed many GOP members, I think, like U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who as a presidential candidate in 2012 was all over the place. about tax cuts, et cetera, and as Governor of Massachusetts he had one of the strongest family policies that was put in place by either party.

I would like to see where we go from here, and just try to work with those Republicans who have made a lot of progress in seeing how important it is to have corrective libertarian-oriented family policy.

As president and founder of New Wave Feminists, panelist Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa said she tends to work outside of politics.

Her organization promotes consistent ethics on life issues and never focuses on the legality of abortion as much as on how to create a post-culture now, she explained.

These efforts must be at the micro level. How can we create the safety nets that women need, no matter what happens in Washington or at the federal level? she asked. How can we as individuals look at the woman in front of us and say what makes her consider abortion in the first place, right?

"How do we create the safety nets that women need, no matter what happens in Washington or at the federal level? How do we look at the woman in front of us and say what makes her consider abortion?"

The goal isn’t just to tackle the supply side, Herndon-De La Rosa said. We have to meet the demand. What drives women to this and where can we as individuals address these needs? I think the biggest thing we’re facing right now if Roe gets knocked down are people going to say a job well done and go home and stop?

Will we see the need but still love women…regardless of the laws of their states or our nation?

She used her own experience to emphasize the importance of supporting a mother and child and stepping up to create a culture of life. Her mother became pregnant with her when she was 21 and she too became pregnant when she was 16.

Being able to find calm in the storm of chaos with such support, including from her family, is why I now have a 21-year-old daughter and am here because my mother had that support, Herndon added. -De La Rosa.

