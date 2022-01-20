China and Afghanistan take center stage as Prime Minister Modi holds his first summit with Central Asian leaders on January 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the first-ever summit meeting with the presidents of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan virtually on 27 January. It happens at a time when Chinese influence is growing in the countries of Central Asia and where its importance has increased with the takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

It is the first time that India will hold a summit meeting with Central Asian presidents, a foreign policy decision yet to be made by China or Russia, both of which have strategic ties. and economic relationships with these five countries. .

India, which considers Central Asian countries as part of its extended neighborhood, confirmed its intention to hold the summit meeting when the foreign ministers of these countries visited New Delhi in December 2021 for the third round of the India-Central Asia dialogue, sources told ThePrint. .

With growing chinese footprints in these countries, both in the defense and security segment as well as in the economic sphere, it has become imperative for India to gain a firm foothold there, sources said.

According to the sources, while China also has regular dialogues with Central Asian countries at the foreign minister level, it has yet to hold a summit meeting with them. Chinese defense supplies to these countries have also increased in recent years.

India reportedly invited the presidents of the five Central Asian countries as chief guests to the Republic Day celebrations, which were to be followed by a summit meeting, but the plans were canceled due to the third spiral wave of the Covid pandemic.

Increased importance of Central Asian countries

In July 2015, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit all Central Asian countries to strengthen strategic and commercial ties. He also met with the leaders of these countries in 2018 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting held in Qingdao.

However, sources said the strategic importance of the five Central Asian countries “has increased” since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

New Delhi believes these countries will prove beneficial to India by having some sort of open channel with the Taliban regime currently in power in Kabul, they said, even as the Modi government has started sending aid humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

India’s ties with Central Asia began to take a decisive turn when the US government signed the so-called peace deal with the taliban in February 2020, and fears began to mount over Afghanistan following the NATO withdrawal. Previously, India mainly viewed Central Asia from the perspective of energy ties.

While India has closed all its embassies and consulates in Afghanistan, he also took the initiative to host the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue in November 2021, chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. All the security chiefs of the five Central Asian countries attended the meeting with Russia and Iran, to send a message to the taliban government.

How to deal with the Taliban

Besides China, another important issue the summit will address is how to deal with the Taliban interim government in Kabul going forward as the humanitarian crisis in Aghaninistan escalates and security threats emanating from the country loom. , added sources.

The launch of the India-Central Asia dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, the 3rd meeting of which was held in New Delhi from December 18 to 20, 2021, has given impetus to India-Central Asia relations, according to an official statement released. by the ministry. of External Affairs.

“The participation of the secretaries of the National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on November 10, 2021 has defined a common regional approach on Afghanistan”, he added.

At the first India-Central Asia summit, he said, “leaders are expected to discuss steps to take India-Central Asia relations to new heights.”

“They should also exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the development of the regional security situation,” he added.

The question of maintaining close ties with the countries of Central Asia, with regard to Afghanistan, was also discussed between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the India-Russia Summit take place in December 2021.

In addition, India also wants to boost trade and energy ties with Central Asian countries with a focus on increasing connectivity.

New Delhi, sources said, is expected to push for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the TAPI (Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India) pipeline for natural gas during the summit.

The relevance of Central Asian countries has multiplied

Ashok Sajjanhar, a veteran diplomat and former Indian envoy to Kazakhstan, said the summit will prove to be a long-term gain for India in the region and will be closely watched by China as well as Pakistan.

The relevance of the countries of Central Asia has always been there, but it multiplied considerably after the takeover by the Taliban. All these comments about India’s lack of engagement with the Taliban government and diminishing presence in Afghanistan will fade into the background,” he added. “We have always had a solid base with the countries of Central Asia, which will now take another turn.”

According to Sajjanhar, who served in several Indian missions, including Washington DC, Moscow and Tehran, these countries did not recognize the Taliban government de jure, they started working with them de facto, as they also remain concerned, like India, about the terrorism that is spilling over to their country from Afghanistan.

(Edited by Saikat Niyogi)

