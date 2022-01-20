Politics
China and Afghanistan take center stage as Prime Minister Modi holds his first summit with Central Asian leaders on January 27
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the first-ever summit meeting with the presidents of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan virtually on 27 January. It happens at a time when Chinese influence is growing in the countries of Central Asia and where its importance has increased with the takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
It is the first time that India will hold a summit meeting with Central Asian presidents, a foreign policy decision yet to be made by China or Russia, both of which have strategic ties. and economic relationships with these five countries. .
India, which considers Central Asian countries as part of its extended neighborhood, confirmed its intention to hold the summit meeting when the foreign ministers of these countries visited New Delhi in December 2021 for the third round of the India-Central Asia dialogue, sources told ThePrint. .
With growing chinese footprints in these countries, both in the defense and security segment as well as in the economic sphere, it has become imperative for India to gain a firm foothold there, sources said.
According to the sources, while China also has regular dialogues with Central Asian countries at the foreign minister level, it has yet to hold a summit meeting with them. Chinese defense supplies to these countries have also increased in recent years.
India reportedly invited the presidents of the five Central Asian countries as chief guests to the Republic Day celebrations, which were to be followed by a summit meeting, but the plans were canceled due to the third spiral wave of the Covid pandemic.
Read also : India is dusting off 30 years of neglect in Central Asia. Delhi is ready with a message for China
Increased importance of Central Asian countries
In July 2015, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit all Central Asian countries to strengthen strategic and commercial ties. He also met with the leaders of these countries in 2018 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting held in Qingdao.
However, sources said the strategic importance of the five Central Asian countries “has increased” since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.
New Delhi believes these countries will prove beneficial to India by having some sort of open channel with the Taliban regime currently in power in Kabul, they said, even as the Modi government has started sending aid humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
India’s ties with Central Asia began to take a decisive turn when the US government signed the so-called peace deal with the taliban in February 2020, and fears began to mount over Afghanistan following the NATO withdrawal. Previously, India mainly viewed Central Asia from the perspective of energy ties.
While India has closed all its embassies and consulates in Afghanistan, he also took the initiative to host the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue in November 2021, chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. All the security chiefs of the five Central Asian countries attended the meeting with Russia and Iran, to send a message to the taliban government.
How to deal with the Taliban
Besides China, another important issue the summit will address is how to deal with the Taliban interim government in Kabul going forward as the humanitarian crisis in Aghaninistan escalates and security threats emanating from the country loom. , added sources.
The launch of the India-Central Asia dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, the 3rd meeting of which was held in New Delhi from December 18 to 20, 2021, has given impetus to India-Central Asia relations, according to an official statement released. by the ministry. of External Affairs.
“The participation of the secretaries of the National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on November 10, 2021 has defined a common regional approach on Afghanistan”, he added.
At the first India-Central Asia summit, he said, “leaders are expected to discuss steps to take India-Central Asia relations to new heights.”
“They should also exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the development of the regional security situation,” he added.
The question of maintaining close ties with the countries of Central Asia, with regard to Afghanistan, was also discussed between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the India-Russia Summit take place in December 2021.
In addition, India also wants to boost trade and energy ties with Central Asian countries with a focus on increasing connectivity.
New Delhi, sources said, is expected to push for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the TAPI (Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India) pipeline for natural gas during the summit.
The relevance of Central Asian countries has multiplied
Ashok Sajjanhar, a veteran diplomat and former Indian envoy to Kazakhstan, said the summit will prove to be a long-term gain for India in the region and will be closely watched by China as well as Pakistan.
The relevance of the countries of Central Asia has always been there, but it multiplied considerably after the takeover by the Taliban. All these comments about India’s lack of engagement with the Taliban government and diminishing presence in Afghanistan will fade into the background,” he added. “We have always had a solid base with the countries of Central Asia, which will now take another turn.”
According to Sajjanhar, who served in several Indian missions, including Washington DC, Moscow and Tehran, these countries did not recognize the Taliban government de jure, they started working with them de facto, as they also remain concerned, like India, about the terrorism that is spilling over to their country from Afghanistan.
(Edited by Saikat Niyogi)
Read also : Foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries call on PM Modi
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/diplomacy/china-afghanistan-top-of-mind-as-pm-modi-holds-1st-summit-with-central-asian-leaders-on-27-jan/807723/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022