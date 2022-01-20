What’s next in New York’s probe into Donald Trump | AP Explainer





NEW YORK After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing on Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memo claimed the Republican company used fraudulent or misleading valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.

Here’s what this development could mean for Trump and his namesake company:

IS DONALD TRUMP CHARGED WITH A CRIME?

At this point, he has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The New York Attorney General has yet to decide if she even wants to take legal action.

WHO IS LETITIA JAMES?

New York’s attorney general, a Democrat elected in 2018, has repeatedly sued Trump on behalf of the state for his policies as president. She also sued the National Rifle Association and was instrumental in bringing Governor Andrew Cuomos from power. She released a report over the summer saying the Democrat sexually harassed 11 women. James briefly ran for governor last fall before deciding to run for re-election as attorney general.

WHAT IS IT INVESTIGATING?

James’ office investigated whether the Trump Organization obtained loans or tax breaks by lying about the value of Trump’s assets. Long before becoming president, Trump faced scrutiny over claims about the size of his personal fortune and the value of his properties. It is not illegal to lie to the public about the value of your penthouse, but it could be a crime to lie about the value of assets to banks, business partners or tax authorities.

WHAT HAS SHE FINDED SO FAR?

His office said investigators found a pattern in which the Trump Organization used questionable or unsubstantiated methods to exaggerate the value of things it owned.

In just one example of many, the legal filing said the company raised the estimated value of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse by $200 million by claiming it was nearly three times its actual size.

Trump’s financial statements containing the inflated values ​​were then submitted to banks to obtain credit and comply with the terms of existing loans, James’ office said. The attorney general’s office said inflated financial statements had already helped Trump secure $300 million in loans from Deutsche Bank.

The legal filing says the company also overstated land donations made in New York and California to justify millions of dollars in tax deductions.

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO MAKE THESE ACCUSATIONS NOW?

Tuesday’s filing sought to persuade a judge that Donald Trump and two of his children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, should be compelled to answer questions under oath.

Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University, said James also felt she had a duty to tell the public what she was doing and why, given the intensity with which Trump criticized the investigated and claimed it was motivated by political hatred.

It could also be intended to intimidate Trump.

It’s like when a country displays its guns and tanks in a military parade, meant to warn opponents, don’t laugh at us, Gillers said.

WHAT IS THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION?

It is a company through which Trump runs his many entrepreneurial affairs, including his investments in office towers, hotels and golf courses and his many marketing deals.

WAS THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION NOT ALREADY IN LEGAL PROBLEM?

Yes. The company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged with tax evasion in July. They are accused of conspiring to pay lucrative benefits to senior executives. This criminal investigation, overseen by the Manhattan District Attorney, is separate from James’ civil investigation.

WHAT DO THE TRUMPS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT ALL OF THIS?

The Trump Organization released a statement calling the investigation unfounded and politically motivated. He said James defrauded New Yorkers by basing his entire candidacy on promising to get Trump at any cost without seeing a shred of evidence and in violation of every conceivable ethical rule. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that James should be disbarred.

FILE – Pedestrians and a food delivery man are seen outside the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street in New York’s Financial District on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)AP

AND AFTER?

In the immediate future, a judge will decide whether to require Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to submit to questioning.

Once his investigation is complete, James could file a lawsuit in which the state would seek financial sanctions against Trump or his company, or even a ban on involvement in certain types of businesses. Separately, the Manhattan District Attorney has also convened a grand jury to consider many of the same issues and see if there is enough evidence for criminal charges.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR DONALD TRUMPS’ POLITICAL FUTURE?

It doesn’t move the needle much. Trump supporters and critics are equally committed to their positions. If Trump runs for president in 2024, any criminal cases that arise could be disruptive, but an indictment or even a conviction on criminal charges doesn’t stop anyone from running for president. Trump even used the probe to galvanize his supporters, releasing an anti-James video at a rally in Arizona last weekend.

