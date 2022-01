Ahead of Imran Khan’s Visit, a Chinese Government Newspaper Recorded India’s Muslims, and Here’s What It Said About Them | In Spanish.

New Delhi. Pakistán Primer Minister Imran Khan Just before the visit of China to China, the Global Times, the portavoz of the Partido Comunista Chino, planted the subject of the Muslims of India and said that the attacks against Muslims, Christians and other minorías religiosas habían aumentado in India. Imran Khan also targeted India and the Modi government in relation to the Inter-Religious Parliament convened in India a few days ago. Imran called on the international community to take action against India. Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics to be held in China.

The Global Times repeated Imran Khan’s comments in the editorial. A spokeswoman said Hindu extremism is on the rise in India and religious minorities are under attack. Referring to the Dharma Sansad event in Haridwar last month, he wrote that one of Mahasabha’s Hindu leaders supported Hindu nationalism. Global Times writes that violence against Muslims is increasing in India. The Muslim community in India has always faced severe discrimination. He also said that the situation of minorities had worsened under the Hindu nationalist government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Global Times quoted Liu Guogai, secretary-general of the China-South Asia Cooperation Research Center at the Shanghai Institute of International Studies, as saying that the Modi government had ended Kashmir’s autonomy. Civil amendment law called anti-Muslim law was implemented. General Secretary Liu Guogai has made serious accusations, calling the Modi government’s decisions bad.

The Global Times also made fun of America

The Global Times has mocked the United States saying that the United States does not care about the situation of minorities in India, while always claiming to talk about human rights. The situation of minorities is complicated in India with the rise of Hindu extremism, but the United States has remained silent on the issue.

Bad words for Imran Khan

On Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Indian government had remained silent on statements such as the call for “the extermination of minorities, especially 200 million Muslims” and developments such as the Parliament of Religions. The question is whether the BJP government supports this call by the extremists. In his tweet, Imran Khan called on the international community to pay attention to this case and take action against India’s Modi government.

