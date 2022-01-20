Erdogan asks Albania to join the fight against the Gülen movement





Moreover, Czech anti-vaxxers are responsible for the death of singers, the vole infestation in Mongolia, etc. The big story: Erdogan addresses Balkan issues What happened: After meeting yesterday in Ankara Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the need for Belgrade’s support to bosnia territorial integrity, RFE/RL Reports. Turkey has declared that the recent secessionist initiatives of Bosnian Serb legislators misguided, dangerous and offered to mediate in the crisis, which some fear could rekindle ethnic strife in Bosnia. Erdoğan said that Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, leader of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, and other regional officials had expressed support for his offer to mediate. More context: The day before, Erdogan addressed Albanian legislators and said he expected Tirana to take immediate action against the movement led by a US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, which he said posed a threat to the security of Albania, EURACTIV reports. Turkish officials refer to the Gulens network as the FETO Movement, for Fethullah Terrorist Organization, and accuse Gülen of leading a failed military coup in 2016. Erdogan also visited the northwestern lake town, the site of a new Turkish-funded complex with 522 apartments that cost 42 million euros and was built to house victims of the 2019 earthquake. To note: Erdogan also weighed in on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis while in Albania, AFP reports. Erdogan warned Russia against invade Ukraine, which he called a powerful country with international friends. I don’t see Russia invading Ukraine as a realistic option because it’s no ordinary country, Erdogan said. News from the Regions Central Europe and Baltic States The son of one Czech folk singer who was deliberately attacked by the coronavirus anti-vaccine, blaming them for the death of his mother, Czech radio reports. Musician Jan Rek wrote on social media that his mother Hana Horka, member of Asonance, one of the oldest folk groups in Czech Republic, died after being deliberately infected with COVID-19[female[feminine in order to acquire immunity and avoid vaccination. Rek, who is vaccinated, accused members of the Czech anti-vaccination community, whose posts Horka shared on social media, of being responsible for his mother’s death. It’s sad that my mother trusts strangers more than her own family, Rek wrote, adding that he shared his mothers’ experience. useless death to persuade people of the importance of getting vaccinated. Members of the European Parliament sent a letter to OSCE requesting the dispatch of a large-scale mission to monitor Upcoming elections in Hungary, Political reports. Signatories to the letter from five political groups and 19 different countries expressed concern that the elections might not be held to the highest democratic standards. The letter also mentioned the 2018 elections in Hungary, when a limited OSCE mission found that intimidating campaign rhetoric limited space for substantive debate and diminished voters’ ability to make an informed choice, adding that the government information campaigns significantly compromised the candidates’ ability to compete fairly. Southeast Europe Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and his North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski agreed to cooperate to improve their bilateral relations, Euronews reports. We promised each other to use new energy to respectfully improve our relationship, Kovacevski said during a joint press conference yesterday after a meeting with Petkov in Skopje. He added that another joint meeting is scheduled next week in Sofia with the aim of forming cooperation groups to work on topics in the fields of trade, infrastructure, European integration, education, culture, history and economy. Kovacevski also noted that Bulgaria had agreed to call its neighbor North Macedonia in two-way communications, a step forward considering Sofia’s past reluctance to do so, when she considered the name to imply territorial aspirations towards Bulgaria. A former police officer Romania has gained international recognition as wildlife photographer, RFE/RL Reports. Eduard Florin Nigas microscopic images of ants earned him a spot on the National geographic list of the best animal photos of 2021 published last month. A book of his photographs, titled Ants: workers of the world, came out last year. Niga estimates he has about 40,000 pictures of approximately 4,000 specimens of various insects. He says that after ants, his favorite insects are tiger beetles, which first caught his eye in childhood. Niga says his photographic process involves stacking hundreds and hundreds of images because the depth of field is so narrow. Eastern Europe and Russia The Kremlin decreased its diplomatic presence in Ukraine, heightening fears that Russia provides a invasion from the country, The New York Times reports. A senior Ukrainian security official said Russian diplomatic staff left the embassy in Kyiv and a consulate in the western city of Lviv, while diplomats from two other Russian consulates were asked to prepare for departure. Earlier this month, about 48 people, mostly children and wives of Russian diplomats, boarded buses bound for Moscow, the unnamed official said. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said yesterday that its embassy in Kyiv was functioning normally despite provocations and aggressive behavior by local radicals against Russian diplomats and their families. The Caucasus Armenia has taken steps to restore its rail links with Azerbaijan, Eurasianet Reports. After the 2020 Autumn War, the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan required Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with a railway passage through its territory to the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhchivan, located between Armenia, Turkey and Iran. While Azerbaijan held its end of the bargain and started construction of the railway in February 2021, the Armenian part is still under construction and, according to Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, is expected to take three years. Azerbaijani President Ilhan Aliev, however, set a tighter deadline last month after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels. The Liberated Territories Railway on the Armenian border should be ready by the end of 2023, Aliyev said. Borderlands Turkey announced today that it has entered into a currency swap agreement with the United Arab Emirates value $5 billion, Reuters reports. The agreement is for three years with the possibility of extension, according to the central banks of the two countries. As well as boosting Turkey’s struggling economy, the deal heralds closer ties between the two countries, which found themselves at odds during the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011. However, economists doubt the deal will bolster the turkish lira, which fell 44% last year. We do not view the trade agreement as a significantly positive development as it only increases the series of overall gross reserves but does not add to (central bank) hard currency reserves, Goldman Sachs said in a statement. Mongolia is struggling with an infestation of voles, Global Press Newspaper written. The rodent population has increased exponentially due to overgrazing, warmer temperatures and predator reduction, according to the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry. The infestation threatens a third of Mongolia’s grasslands, some 38.6 million hectares or 149,000 square miles, according to the ministry. In addition to voles eating food for livestock, their burrows leave holes in the ground that pose a hazard to people and horses. Dr Tseveendorj Dalkhaa, head of the Rodent Research Laboratory at the Plant Protection Research Institute, says humans must accept responsibility for the crisis, after disrupt the ecosystem by chasing or chasing foxes and other natural predators of voles.

