Xi offers a win-win path

President Xi Jinping delivers a special speech in Beijing during the virtual session of the World Economic Forum 2022 on January 17, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]



Amid various global and regional geopolitical issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and trade frictions, President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered a special address to the all-virtual 2022 World Economic Forum.

The key themes that underlined his speech demonstrated the rise of a world leader in Xi, as well as China as a country. In a speech full of symbolism and anecdotes, Xi spoke of his country’s willingness to provide additional COVID-19 vaccines and the urgent need for global collaboration to overcome political, economic, safe and sanitary, as well as to get rid of the cold. Approaches to warfare and mentality to respond to global challenges.

It was clear that the Chinese leader’s speech aimed to deliver a powerful message against divide-and-rule and one-upmanship, calling instead for a win-win approach to global issues.

Essentially, Xi’s speech was about optimism, confidence, problem solving, whether through exemplary leadership at home or abroad, and looking to the future. Obviously, the “century of humiliation” is behind today’s China. At a time of relentless crises in the world, Xi has attempted to provide a steady hand and anchor that aims to push back the clouds of uncertainty and affirm a human spirit capable of doing.

China and the Asian region, directly and indirectly, were projected as the future, whether in the political, economic, strategic or even innovation domains. Without referring to it as the Asian paradigm, Xi spoke of multiple endemic crises which, if left unresolved, could inflict a great setback on those who fail to resolve them, to the detriment of the people led by such leaders. People just can’t live on empty words or hyped promises to feel good.

In Xi’s words, while small boats may not survive a storm, “a giant ship is strong enough to brave a storm”. However, China will not rule the world by its ideological or military might, but rather by cooperative efforts.

Rather than through the Monroe, Truman, Eisenhower, Carter or even Bush doctrines, China will lead by example and, more importantly, by helping others to meet and overcome their multiple challenges.

The defense of economic globalization, the need to build bridges and not walls to promote economic growth and integration, the promotion of internationalism rather than nationalism, the dangers of unilateralism and protectionism, the threat of intimidation and hegemony, the need to be sensitive to climate change and environmental protection and the overriding goal of common prosperity were recurring themes throughout Xi’s speech.

His political savvy in the midst of global political, economic and health crises cannot be denied or dismissed. Clearly, after the terrible injustice inflicted by the West on China since the mid-19th century, China has arrived as a great power, and Xi’s speech is testimony to this.

Using Chinese characteristics to describe China’s leadership, including the need to ‘add wings to the tiger’ as the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger is about to arrive, Xi is clearly showing a different China. , more confident and articulate, and where words are backed by deeds and the sheer might of China as a modern state.

This involves not only speaking of strength, but also using it for goodwill, as evidenced by the fact that 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been exported by China to 120 countries and another 1 billion will be provided, including a donation of 600 million doses to Africa and 150 million doses to China’s neighbors in Southeast Asia. The combined West is far from close to China in this regard.

In the final analysis, Xi’s speech was about how to move forward in a world ravaged by multiple crises. The world is on the cusp of a new world order, and China’s role and importance are global happiness.

The author is Deputy Head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.