Supreme Court won’t block release of Trump papers to Jan. 6 committee





The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected efforts by former President Donald Trump to block the National Archives from giving the House Jan. 6 committee hundreds of pages of documents from his time in the White House.

The court action paves the way for the National Archives to turn over the material now, while the Supreme Court in the meantime decides to hear Trump’s broader appeal against lower court rulings that said he cannot not prevent the production of the material by asserting executive privilege.

Only Judge Clarence Thomas said the court should have granted Trump’s motion to block the National Archives from turning over the documents while the case is being considered.

The legal battle that began in October, when Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Archives from revealing documents he says should be protected by executive privilege. Two lower courts dismissed it.

His lawyers have urged the Supreme Court to consider his appeal, arguing that it raises new questions about the extent of a former president’s privilege. Wednesday’s brief order seemed to agree on that point, calling the issues “unprecedented” and saying they “raise serious and substantial concerns.”

There is no deadline for the court to decide whether to hear Trump’s appeal. But Wednesday’s order means that even if the former president ends up prevailing on the legal point of the strength of a former president’s privilege, any victory would be in vain because the documents will have been turned over in the meantime.

The House committee requested a trove of documents related to the events surrounding the riot, including records of communication between the White House and the Justice Department through Jan. 6. Trump opposed it, asserting executive privilege, but President Joe Biden refused to back that claim. Instead, he ordered the National Archives to turn over the material.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that while Trump retained some limited authority to claim executive privilege, he was not strong enough to overcome Biden’s decision that Congress had a legitimate need for the material. He cited a 1977 Supreme Court ruling in a dispute between former President Richard Nixon and the Archives that the incumbent president is best placed to decide whether privilege should be asserted.

As long as the Jan. 6 committee cites at least one legislative purpose for the documents, that’s enough to justify the request, the appeals court said, even though individual members have suggested they might have partisan political motives in doing so. asking.

Urging the Supreme Court not to entertain Trump’s appeal, the committee said it had a legitimate objective, as its work “will lead to specific legislative recommendations intended to prevent any future attack on the democratic institutions of the Republic”.

He also dismissed Trump’s claim that forcing the Archives to turn over Oval Office documents could discourage future presidential aides from providing candid advice. That concern is misguided, the committee said, because the conduct under investigation goes far beyond typical deliberations regarding a president’s official duties.

Leaving lower court decisions intact would not encourage future presidents to facilitate congressional attempts to obtain White House documents implicating their predecessors for partisan political reasons, the committee said. “The fact that every president will one day be a former president provides an incentive to ensure that privilege is not eroded or abused.”

The committee urged the Supreme Court to act quickly, saying it needed the documents to guide its investigation.

